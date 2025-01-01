Africa dominates Scrabble, OFL joins support for Palestine

Subtitle:

Program Type: Interview

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Tony Leah, labour activist. Author of The Truth About the ‘37 GM Strike.

Contributor: Unusual Sources Contact Contributor

Date Published: Nov. 24, 2025, midnight

Summary: African countries are dominant players in Scrabble worldwide: An unsurprising feature of postcolonialism.



Plus, OFL joins worldwide labour trend in solidarity with Palestine.

Credits:

Notes:



