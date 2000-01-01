The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Nov. 24, 2025, midnight


Roy Nightwalker etc, “49 Social Dance Songs”
from 17 Southern Cheyenne Songs
Indian Records Inc

James Pogue Sr etc, “War Dance Songs”
from 18 Shoshone Songs
Indian Records Inc

King Tubby and The Aggrovators, “Sneak Attack Dub”
from Rodigans Heavy Dub Selections
Rewind Selecta

King Tubby, “Mount Zion Dub”
from The Fatman Tapes
Charly Records - 2000

Ranking Trevor, “Working Dub”
from Presenting Ranking Trevor
Tad's Record Inc. - 2023

Dennis Walks, “Drifter”
from Rhythm Rulers Mudies Mood
Moods International Records - 2013

Horace Andy, “Treasure Call Love”
from Kingston Rock (Earth Must Be Hell)
Dub Store Records - 2017

Anthony Johnson, “Feel Like Dancing”
from Gunshot (Deluxe Edition)
Roots Records - 2007

Sister Nancy, “Armagideon”
from One Two
unknown

Cornell Cambell, “Devil In Bed Dub”
from Original Blue Recordings
unknown

The Morwells, “Movie Star”
from Crab Race
Burning Sounds Records - 2016

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Lonesome Track”
from The Early Years
Sony Music Entertainment - 2010

Ernest Ranglin, “Heart Beat”
from Ready Steady Go Rock Steady
Pama - 1968

Clancy Eccles, “C.N. Express”
from Ready Steady Go Rock Steady
Pama - 1968

Sound Dimension, “Rockfort Rock Alt: Psychedelic Rock”
from Mojo Rocksteady
Studio One - 2015

Burning Spear, “This Race”
from Burning Spear At Studio One
Soul Jazz Records - 2002

Burning Spear, “Old Time Saying”
from Jamaica All Stars
Studio One - 2020

Cobbs, “One Love”
from Joe Gibbs Mood
Gibbs

The Soulmates, “Them a Laugh and a Kiki”
from Joe Gibbs Scorchers from the Early Years 1967-1973
VP Records - 2009

Prince Buster, “Ride A Donkey”
from Prince Buster
unknown

Denise Darlington, “Feel So Good”
from Mojo Rocksteady
Studio One - 2015

Soul Brothers, “Hot and Cold”
from Last Train To Skaville
Soul Jazz Records - 2003

The Blenders, “Decimal Currency”
from Joe Gibbs Mood
uNknown - 2014

Cornell Campbell, “If A Fire Make It Come”
from Original Blue Records
unknown

The Royals, “Never Some See”
from Joe Gibbs Mood
unknown

Baba Brooks, “Magnificent Ska”
from Baba Brooks
unknown

King Tubby, “Narrow Dub”
from The Fatman Tapes
Charly Records - 2000

Lee Perry, “The Zoic”
from Blood Vapour
unknown

Peter *Elrico* Marshall & Revolutionaries, “I See You Dub”
from Channel One Revisited
ACL2000 - 1993

Digable Planets, “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994

De la Soul, “Cruel Summer's Bring FIRE LIFE”
from Cabin In The Sky
Mass Appeal

De La Soul, “The Silent Life of A Truth”
from Cabin In The Sky
Mass Appeal

India Shawn, “Gone”
from Gone - Single
VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2025

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Castles Made of Sand (Backwards Guitar)” - instrumental -
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025

