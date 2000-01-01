Notes:



Roy Nightwalker etc, “49 Social Dance Songs”

from 17 Southern Cheyenne Songs

Indian Records Inc



James Pogue Sr etc, “War Dance Songs”

from 18 Shoshone Songs

Indian Records Inc



King Tubby and The Aggrovators, “Sneak Attack Dub”

from Rodigans Heavy Dub Selections

Rewind Selecta



King Tubby, “Mount Zion Dub”

from The Fatman Tapes

Charly Records - 2000



Ranking Trevor, “Working Dub”

from Presenting Ranking Trevor

Tad's Record Inc. - 2023



Dennis Walks, “Drifter”

from Rhythm Rulers Mudies Mood

Moods International Records - 2013



Horace Andy, “Treasure Call Love”

from Kingston Rock (Earth Must Be Hell)

Dub Store Records - 2017



Anthony Johnson, “Feel Like Dancing”

from Gunshot (Deluxe Edition)

Roots Records - 2007



Sister Nancy, “Armagideon”

from One Two

unknown



Cornell Cambell, “Devil In Bed Dub”

from Original Blue Recordings

unknown



The Morwells, “Movie Star”

from Crab Race

Burning Sounds Records - 2016



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Lonesome Track”

from The Early Years

Sony Music Entertainment - 2010



Ernest Ranglin, “Heart Beat”

from Ready Steady Go Rock Steady

Pama - 1968



Clancy Eccles, “C.N. Express”

from Ready Steady Go Rock Steady

Pama - 1968



Sound Dimension, “Rockfort Rock Alt: Psychedelic Rock”

from Mojo Rocksteady

Studio One - 2015



Burning Spear, “This Race”

from Burning Spear At Studio One

Soul Jazz Records - 2002



Burning Spear, “Old Time Saying”

from Jamaica All Stars

Studio One - 2020



Cobbs, “One Love”

from Joe Gibbs Mood

Gibbs



The Soulmates, “Them a Laugh and a Kiki”

from Joe Gibbs Scorchers from the Early Years 1967-1973

VP Records - 2009



Prince Buster, “Ride A Donkey”

from Prince Buster

unknown



Denise Darlington, “Feel So Good”

from Mojo Rocksteady

Studio One - 2015



Soul Brothers, “Hot and Cold”

from Last Train To Skaville

Soul Jazz Records - 2003



The Blenders, “Decimal Currency”

from Joe Gibbs Mood

uNknown - 2014



Cornell Campbell, “If A Fire Make It Come”

from Original Blue Records

unknown



The Royals, “Never Some See”

from Joe Gibbs Mood

unknown



Baba Brooks, “Magnificent Ska”

from Baba Brooks

unknown



King Tubby, “Narrow Dub”

from The Fatman Tapes

Charly Records - 2000



Lee Perry, “The Zoic”

from Blood Vapour

unknown



Peter *Elrico* Marshall & Revolutionaries, “I See You Dub”

from Channel One Revisited

ACL2000 - 1993



Digable Planets, “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)”

from Blowout Comb

Pendulum Records - 1994



De la Soul, “Cruel Summer's Bring FIRE LIFE”

from Cabin In The Sky

Mass Appeal



De La Soul, “The Silent Life of A Truth”

from Cabin In The Sky

Mass Appeal



India Shawn, “Gone”

from Gone - Single

VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2025



The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Castles Made of Sand (Backwards Guitar)” - instrumental -

from Bold As Love

Legacy Recordings - 2025