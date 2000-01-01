|
Roy Nightwalker etc, “49 Social Dance Songs”
from 17 Southern Cheyenne Songs
Indian Records Inc
James Pogue Sr etc, “War Dance Songs”
from 18 Shoshone Songs
Indian Records Inc
King Tubby and The Aggrovators, “Sneak Attack Dub”
from Rodigans Heavy Dub Selections
Rewind Selecta
King Tubby, “Mount Zion Dub”
from The Fatman Tapes
Charly Records - 2000
Ranking Trevor, “Working Dub”
from Presenting Ranking Trevor
Tad's Record Inc. - 2023
Dennis Walks, “Drifter”
from Rhythm Rulers Mudies Mood
Moods International Records - 2013
Horace Andy, “Treasure Call Love”
from Kingston Rock (Earth Must Be Hell)
Dub Store Records - 2017
Anthony Johnson, “Feel Like Dancing”
from Gunshot (Deluxe Edition)
Roots Records - 2007
Sister Nancy, “Armagideon”
from One Two
unknown
Cornell Cambell, “Devil In Bed Dub”
from Original Blue Recordings
unknown
The Morwells, “Movie Star”
from Crab Race
Burning Sounds Records - 2016
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Lonesome Track”
from The Early Years
Sony Music Entertainment - 2010
Ernest Ranglin, “Heart Beat”
from Ready Steady Go Rock Steady
Pama - 1968
Clancy Eccles, “C.N. Express”
from Ready Steady Go Rock Steady
Pama - 1968
Sound Dimension, “Rockfort Rock Alt: Psychedelic Rock”
from Mojo Rocksteady
Studio One - 2015
Burning Spear, “This Race”
from Burning Spear At Studio One
Soul Jazz Records - 2002
Burning Spear, “Old Time Saying”
from Jamaica All Stars
Studio One - 2020
Cobbs, “One Love”
from Joe Gibbs Mood
Gibbs
The Soulmates, “Them a Laugh and a Kiki”
from Joe Gibbs Scorchers from the Early Years 1967-1973
VP Records - 2009
Prince Buster, “Ride A Donkey”
from Prince Buster
unknown
Denise Darlington, “Feel So Good”
from Mojo Rocksteady
Studio One - 2015
Soul Brothers, “Hot and Cold”
from Last Train To Skaville
Soul Jazz Records - 2003
The Blenders, “Decimal Currency”
from Joe Gibbs Mood
uNknown - 2014
Cornell Campbell, “If A Fire Make It Come”
from Original Blue Records
unknown
The Royals, “Never Some See”
from Joe Gibbs Mood
unknown
Baba Brooks, “Magnificent Ska”
from Baba Brooks
unknown
King Tubby, “Narrow Dub”
from The Fatman Tapes
Charly Records - 2000
Lee Perry, “The Zoic”
from Blood Vapour
unknown
Peter *Elrico* Marshall & Revolutionaries, “I See You Dub”
from Channel One Revisited
ACL2000 - 1993
Digable Planets, “9th Wonder (Blackitolism)”
from Blowout Comb
Pendulum Records - 1994
De la Soul, “Cruel Summer's Bring FIRE LIFE”
from Cabin In The Sky
Mass Appeal
De La Soul, “The Silent Life of A Truth”
from Cabin In The Sky
Mass Appeal
India Shawn, “Gone”
from Gone - Single
VANTA Music/VANTA Records - 2025
The Jimi Hendrix Experience, “Castles Made of Sand (Backwards Guitar)” - instrumental -
from Bold As Love
Legacy Recordings - 2025