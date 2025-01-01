The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 11-24-25
Weekly Program
Robert Bland, Bobbi Campbell, Bob Cecchi, Daniel Warner.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Nov. 25, 2025, midnight
Rage and resilience mark the early years of AIDS; Ghana is poised to outlaw queer sex, coming out, and advocacy, the Dominican Republic’s Constitutional Court ends the Caribbean nation’s ban on same-gender sex for cops and military service members, New Zealand orders the end of puberty blockers for pediatric trans patients, Victoria leads Australia with free gender marker and name change updates, a proudly gay intel specialist sues the FBI over his Pride flag firing, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.
Hosted this week by Brian DeShazor and produced by Greg Gordon and Lucia Chappelle. NewsWrap reporters: Ava Davis and Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Rainbow Rewind” written by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor. “The Early Years of AIDS” correspondent David Hunt. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Van Morrison, Janis Ian, Michael Witt.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Nov. 25, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
