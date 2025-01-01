Summary: Rage and resilience mark the early years of AIDS; Ghana is poised to outlaw queer sex, coming out, and advocacy, the Dominican Republic’s Constitutional Court ends the Caribbean nation’s ban on same-gender sex for cops and military service members, New Zealand orders the end of puberty blockers for pediatric trans patients, Victoria leads Australia with free gender marker and name change updates, a proudly gay intel specialist sues the FBI over his Pride flag firing, and more LGBTQ news from around the world.