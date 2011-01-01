The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
While I always feel like a scattered mess getting prepared to do a show with all my CDs and scraps of paper notes flying around, I always somehow pull it together and it is so much fun and so cathartic to celebrate my big brother Stuart’s memory in this way – by doing these annual radio shows featuring music from his ENORMOUS and varied collection. Stuart died in 2011 and he’d been a huge musical influence on me growing up. He’d spent his life collecting music and music was his life. This is the 20th show I’ve put together since he died in March 2011 and he’s got enough music for me to keep doing these shows for years and years to come. I’ve discovered so much new music I absolutely love and hope you hear something new or interesting to you. As always, thanks to Scott for taking care of the board ops so I can do this. RIP, Stuart – you are so dearly missed.
One Thousand Violins the only time i got to rock was in my grannys chair like one thousand violins vinyl japan John Cunningham Dim Crusade shankly gates ladida Jupiter Coyote Nothing's for Certain Ghost Dance Autonomous Records The Bell Do You Know How to Feel? Make Some Quiet Badman Recording Co. The La's Son of a Gun The La's Polydor Associated Labels It's a Beautiful Day Good Lovin' Marrying Maiden ItsAboutMusic.com Monkey Swallows The Universe Bloodline Bloodline - Single Loose Music Peter Bruntnell voodoo superman I will i wont rondoor Myra Holder Billy Four Mile Road Coyote Records Burst Into Flames sweet kind of treat sweet kind of treat homeless records This Picture Breathe Deeply Now breathe deeply now BMG Close Lobsters What Is There to Smile About Firestation Towers: 1986- 1989 Fire Records Scents Swim Dandelion (EP) - EP MNW Music AB The Knobs We've Got it All Guilt moodfood Mary Karlzen Oh My The Wanderlust Diaries Dualtone Music Group Peter Tosh (You Gotta Walk) Don't Look Back Peter Tosh (1978-1987) Parlophone UK The Earthmen encouragement kiss teen sensations summershine The Greenberry Woods That's What She Said Rapple Dapple Rhino/Warner Records The Bodines shrinkwrap shrinkwrap firestation records Katie Goes to Tokyo The Girl Who Ruined Your World Katie Goes to Tokyo Tap Your Feet The Magick Heads Lines of Deception Woody Flying Nun Records Television Personalities Where's Bill Grundy Now? Yes Darling, But Is It Art Fire Records Asphalt Ribbons stale inside old horse ETT records Pia Fraus Pretend to Be Here Nature Heart Software Seksound Record Label The Best Friends Group They Died Too Young When Everyone's Around Magic Marker Records The Coffee Sergeants I smile Autumn Days - EP Monkeys Paw Laurel Music No One Wants Forever #1 This Night and the Next Labrador Records Damien Jurado Cloudy Shoes Saint Bartlett (Bonus Track Version) Secretly Canadian Brittle Stars Disorderlies Garage Sale Shelflife Records