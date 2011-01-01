The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher with DJ Li'l Space
Nov. 25, 2025, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
While I always feel like a scattered mess getting prepared to do a show with all my CDs and scraps of paper notes flying around, I always somehow pull it together and it is so much fun and so cathartic to celebrate my big brother Stuart’s memory in this way – by doing these annual radio shows featuring music from his ENORMOUS and varied collection. Stuart died in 2011 and he’d been a huge musical influence on me growing up. He’d spent his life collecting music and music was his life. This is the 20th show I’ve put together since he died in March 2011 and he’s got enough music for me to keep doing these shows for years and years to come. I’ve discovered so much new music I absolutely love and hope you hear something new or interesting to you. As always, thanks to Scott for taking care of the board ops so I can do this. RIP, Stuart – you are so dearly missed.

One Thousand Violins the only time i got to rock was in my grannys chair like one thousand violins vinyl japan
John Cunningham Dim Crusade shankly gates ladida
Jupiter Coyote Nothing's for Certain Ghost Dance Autonomous Records
The Bell Do You Know How to Feel? Make Some Quiet Badman Recording Co.
The La's Son of a Gun The La's Polydor Associated Labels
It's a Beautiful Day Good Lovin' Marrying Maiden ItsAboutMusic.com
Monkey Swallows The Universe Bloodline Bloodline - Single Loose Music
Peter Bruntnell voodoo superman I will i wont rondoor
Myra Holder Billy Four Mile Road Coyote Records
Burst Into Flames sweet kind of treat sweet kind of treat homeless records
This Picture Breathe Deeply Now breathe deeply now BMG
Close Lobsters What Is There to Smile About Firestation Towers: 1986- 1989 Fire Records
Scents Swim Dandelion (EP) - EP MNW Music AB
The Knobs We've Got it All Guilt moodfood
Mary Karlzen Oh My The Wanderlust Diaries Dualtone Music Group
Peter Tosh (You Gotta Walk) Don't Look Back Peter Tosh (1978-1987) Parlophone UK
The Earthmen encouragement kiss teen sensations summershine
The Greenberry Woods That's What She Said Rapple Dapple Rhino/Warner Records
The Bodines shrinkwrap shrinkwrap firestation records
Katie Goes to Tokyo The Girl Who Ruined Your World Katie Goes to Tokyo Tap Your Feet
The Magick Heads Lines of Deception Woody Flying Nun Records
Television Personalities Where's Bill Grundy Now? Yes Darling, But Is It Art Fire Records
Asphalt Ribbons stale inside old horse ETT records
Pia Fraus Pretend to Be Here Nature Heart Software Seksound Record Label
The Best Friends Group They Died Too Young When Everyone's Around Magic Marker Records
The Coffee Sergeants I smile Autumn Days - EP Monkeys Paw
Laurel Music No One Wants Forever #1 This Night and the Next Labrador Records
Damien Jurado Cloudy Shoes Saint Bartlett (Bonus Track Version) Secretly Canadian
Brittle Stars Disorderlies Garage Sale Shelflife Records

