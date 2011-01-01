Notes: While I always feel like a scattered mess getting prepared to do a show with all my CDs and scraps of paper notes flying around, I always somehow pull it together and it is so much fun and so cathartic to celebrate my big brother Stuart’s memory in this way – by doing these annual radio shows featuring music from his ENORMOUS and varied collection. Stuart died in 2011 and he’d been a huge musical influence on me growing up. He’d spent his life collecting music and music was his life. This is the 20th show I’ve put together since he died in March 2011 and he’s got enough music for me to keep doing these shows for years and years to come. I’ve discovered so much new music I absolutely love and hope you hear something new or interesting to you. As always, thanks to Scott for taking care of the board ops so I can do this. RIP, Stuart – you are so dearly missed.



One Thousand Violins the only time i got to rock was in my grannys chair like one thousand violins vinyl japan

John Cunningham Dim Crusade shankly gates ladida

Jupiter Coyote Nothing's for Certain Ghost Dance Autonomous Records

The Bell Do You Know How to Feel? Make Some Quiet Badman Recording Co.

The La's Son of a Gun The La's Polydor Associated Labels

It's a Beautiful Day Good Lovin' Marrying Maiden ItsAboutMusic.com

Monkey Swallows The Universe Bloodline Bloodline - Single Loose Music

Peter Bruntnell voodoo superman I will i wont rondoor

Myra Holder Billy Four Mile Road Coyote Records

Burst Into Flames sweet kind of treat sweet kind of treat homeless records

This Picture Breathe Deeply Now breathe deeply now BMG

Close Lobsters What Is There to Smile About Firestation Towers: 1986- 1989 Fire Records

Scents Swim Dandelion (EP) - EP MNW Music AB

The Knobs We've Got it All Guilt moodfood

Mary Karlzen Oh My The Wanderlust Diaries Dualtone Music Group

Peter Tosh (You Gotta Walk) Don't Look Back Peter Tosh (1978-1987) Parlophone UK

The Earthmen encouragement kiss teen sensations summershine

The Greenberry Woods That's What She Said Rapple Dapple Rhino/Warner Records

The Bodines shrinkwrap shrinkwrap firestation records

Katie Goes to Tokyo The Girl Who Ruined Your World Katie Goes to Tokyo Tap Your Feet

The Magick Heads Lines of Deception Woody Flying Nun Records

Television Personalities Where's Bill Grundy Now? Yes Darling, But Is It Art Fire Records

Asphalt Ribbons stale inside old horse ETT records

Pia Fraus Pretend to Be Here Nature Heart Software Seksound Record Label

The Best Friends Group They Died Too Young When Everyone's Around Magic Marker Records

The Coffee Sergeants I smile Autumn Days - EP Monkeys Paw

Laurel Music No One Wants Forever #1 This Night and the Next Labrador Records

Damien Jurado Cloudy Shoes Saint Bartlett (Bonus Track Version) Secretly Canadian

Brittle Stars Disorderlies Garage Sale Shelflife Records

