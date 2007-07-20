Charles Ferguson- “Will This War Ever End?”

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Charles Ferguson & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Radio Curious - Barry Vogel

Date Published: Nov. 26, 2025, midnight

Summary: “The Endless War,” a movie released in late July 2007, written, directed and produced by Charles Ferguson, depicts the blunders and ill-prepared manner in which the United States initiated and carried out the war against Iraq. This full-length feature film juxtaposes the statements and actions of the Washington leadership of the war, which at the outset failed to include President Bush – the Commander-in-Chief, with the leadership’s actions and grievous consequences that followed. Charles Ferguson holds a Ph.D. in political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has extensive experience in foreign policy analysis, and lives and works in the San Francisco Bay area. When I spoke with him on July 20, 2007 we began with his explanation how the war and the occupation of Iraq were shaped by an extremely small group of people In Washington D.C., with limited foreign policy and post war occupation experience.



The film he recommends is “The Lives of Others,” a story about East Germany under the community regime.

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

