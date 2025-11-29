The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 27, 2025, midnight
When November gives you a dark and stormy night at 12 noon, do what Senor Coconut does and give it a merengue beat! That's on deck this hour along with a remix from Galician sound designer, Baiuca, brand new Polyrhythmics, Tunisian rhythms from Didon, Haitian kongo from Wesli and rogue Latin riddims from NYC experimentalists Zemog El Gallo. Your world in music from A to Z this hour from World beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Baiuca - PAEQB (Ale Acosta Remix)
Polyrhythmics - Life From Below
Wesli - Ayaya CANCON
Didon - Junoon CANCON
Amadou and Mariam - L'amour A La Folie
Afrodream - Ma Mare
Senor Coconut - Riders On The Storm
Gilmar Gomez - Cantador
Adrian Younge - Ainda Preciso do Sol
Chlopcy Kontra Band - Mam Ja Meza
Congotronics International - Super Duper Rescue Allstars
Zemog El Gallo - Pavera
Bitter:Sweet- Marvin
Lance Ferguson - Losalmitoslatinfunklovesong

59:38

World Beat Canada Radio November 29 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:38 1 Nov. 27, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:38  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 