Summary: When November gives you a dark and stormy night at 12 noon, do what Senor Coconut does and give it a merengue beat! That's on deck this hour along with a remix from Galician sound designer, Baiuca, brand new Polyrhythmics, Tunisian rhythms from Didon, Haitian kongo from Wesli and rogue Latin riddims from NYC experimentalists Zemog El Gallo. Your world in music from A to Z this hour from World beat Canada!