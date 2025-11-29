When November gives you a dark and stormy night at 12 noon, do what Senor Coconut does and give it a merengue beat! That's on deck this hour along with a remix from Galician sound designer, Baiuca, brand new Polyrhythmics, Tunisian rhythms from Didon, Haitian kongo from Wesli and rogue Latin riddims from NYC experimentalists Zemog El Gallo. Your world in music from A to Z this hour from World beat Canada!
Calcopyrite Communications
Baiuca - PAEQB (Ale Acosta Remix) Polyrhythmics - Life From Below Wesli - Ayaya CANCON Didon - Junoon CANCON Amadou and Mariam - L'amour A La Folie Afrodream - Ma Mare Senor Coconut - Riders On The Storm Gilmar Gomez - Cantador Adrian Younge - Ainda Preciso do Sol Chlopcy Kontra Band - Mam Ja Meza Congotronics International - Super Duper Rescue Allstars Zemog El Gallo - Pavera Bitter:Sweet- Marvin Lance Ferguson - Losalmitoslatinfunklovesong