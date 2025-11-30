The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Nov. 27, 2025, midnight
Don't catch a chill. Celt In A Twist heats up some inside tracks for a toasty hour of blended Celtic spirits. Overlooked spins from our favorite artists, including a few debuts from Eloise & Co, The Langan Band, Natalie MacMaster and more. Join Patricia Fraser for good crack, curiosities and cool Celtic from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Eloise & Co. - Torrid Romance/Dress Back
Firkin - The Boys Are On The Loose
La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON
The Mahones - When Ye Go Away CANCON
Tiger Moth - Sloe On The Uptake
Jim Moray - Early One Morning/Young Collins
The Langan Band - I'm Alive
Les Poules A Colin - Le Laurier Blanc CANCON
George Duff - The Overgate
Brogeal - Vicar Street Days
Natalie MacMaster/Donnell Leahy - Wedding Day Jig CANCON
Qristina & Quinn Bachand - Listen CANCON
The Go Set - The Captain's Daughter
ROS - Sac Buit

59:19

Celt In A Twist November 30 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:19 1 Nov. 27, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
