Don't catch a chill. Celt In A Twist heats up some inside tracks for a toasty hour of blended Celtic spirits. Overlooked spins from our favorite artists, including a few debuts from Eloise & Co, The Langan Band, Natalie MacMaster and more. Join Patricia Fraser for good crack, curiosities and cool Celtic from Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Eloise & Co. - Torrid Romance/Dress Back Firkin - The Boys Are On The Loose La Bottine Souriante - Benji's Rollicks CANCON The Mahones - When Ye Go Away CANCON Tiger Moth - Sloe On The Uptake Jim Moray - Early One Morning/Young Collins The Langan Band - I'm Alive Les Poules A Colin - Le Laurier Blanc CANCON George Duff - The Overgate Brogeal - Vicar Street Days Natalie MacMaster/Donnell Leahy - Wedding Day Jig CANCON Qristina & Quinn Bachand - Listen CANCON The Go Set - The Captain's Daughter ROS - Sac Buit