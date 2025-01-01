Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr251128.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- First a review of the COP 30 climate talks in Brazil. An interview with Luisa Neubauer a prominent German activist from Fridays for Future. She describes the various approaches to the climate crisis expressed at the conference, and the undermining of reductions in fossil fuels by corporate lobbyists- Germany promised $1 billion was promised for rainforest protection while annually giving $60 billion in fossil fuel subsidies. She talks about the importance of continuing the system of climate summits even though they are broken. Then a report on increasing settler violence in the occupied West Bank, where activists are being targeted. An interview with Aviv Tatarsky an Israeli researcher with the NGO Ir Amim. He discusses the increased attacks in the occupied West Bank despite the so-called ceasefire, and argues that the activities are defined by the term ethnic cleansing. He also discusses annexation, whether by decree or actions.



From JAPAN- An update on the conflict enabled by the new Japanese PM, who remarked on the response a Chinese attack on Taiwan would create in Japan. Chinese President Xi spoke by phone with Trump on the Taiwan issue. Record breaking rains in Vietnam are still causing flooding, and further rains in Thailand just broke 300 year records, leaving many parts under water.



From CUBA- The Venezuelan government says Mario Rubio is lying about President Maduro being part of a terrorist organization. The G20 Summit in S Africa saw leaders adopt a joint declaration addressing the climate crisis without US input- next years summit will be in the US.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"There are many people making a difference. I mean, Dr. King never held an office. Gandhi never held an office. There are people who are archetypes in our society who have never held office and made a difference."

--Dennis Kucinich



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net