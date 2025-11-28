Summary: This week on the show, we take a break from the news cycle to discuss understanding Hamas. Writer and analyst Justin Podur joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s novel The Thorn and the Carnation. He gives insight into Sinwar’s thinking and how it helped shape the resistance in Palestine and world events since October 7th, 2023. Writer, author and director of Just World Educational Helena Cobban speaks about the importance of understanding Hamas and why that matters to ending Israel’s genocide in Palestine. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer discusses the Gaza siege, bringing us a history of the blockade, how Israel ghettoized the Palestinian population and the evolution of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority throughout the intifadas and the so-called “peace process.”

