Electronic Intifada Radio
28 November 2025
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Helena Cobban, Justin Podur
Nov. 28, 2025, midnight
This week on the show, we take a break from the news cycle to discuss understanding Hamas. Writer and analyst Justin Podur joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s novel The Thorn and the Carnation. He gives insight into Sinwar’s thinking and how it helped shape the resistance in Palestine and world events since October 7th, 2023. Writer, author and director of Just World Educational Helena Cobban speaks about the importance of understanding Hamas and why that matters to ending Israel’s genocide in Palestine. Our contributing editor Jon Elmer discusses the Gaza siege, bringing us a history of the blockade, how Israel ghettoized the Palestinian population and the evolution of Hamas and the Palestinian Authority throughout the intifadas and the so-called “peace process.”
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

