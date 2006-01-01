The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
How to Speak Midwest
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Nov. 28, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, yeah, you betcha, that’s Attitude City, Nils Lofgren from the 2019 Blue with Lou release. So welcome to café, eclectic radio that’s fun that’s what we do here. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 460. This time the Sonic Café preps you for a trip to the Midwest. North Dakota comedian Miles Montplaisir teaches you How to Speak Midwest, in two separate segments. Plus we’ll throw in his How to Be Midwest Nice as a bonus. Now if you live in the Midwest this will all be ahh extra credit. So yeah, our music mix is pulled from 51 years, including Tom Petty, Australian Punk from The Chats, we’ll spin Green Day from 2020, Weird Al with his version of the Pharrell Williams tune, Happy, something Al calls Tacky. Fun Stuff. Also, I Saw Her Standing There, Paul McCartney and Little Steven captured live in London, Full Bloom from 2024, John Mayer, Girlschool and oh before we forget, a trip back to 1973 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for Redbone, Come and Get Your, around the bottom of the hour. So join us as the Sonic Café learns how to speak Midwest, from 2014 this is Social Distortion, and of course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Attitude City
Artist: Nils Lofgren
LP: Blue With Lou
Yr: 2019
Song 2: California (Hustle and Flow)
Artist: Social Distortion
LP: Hard Times and Nursery Ryhmes
Yr: 2014
Song 3: How to Speak Midwest
Artist: Myles Montplaisir
LP: You Betcha
Yr: 2024
Song 4: Saving Grace
Artist: Tom Petty
LP: Highway Companion
Yr. 2006
Song 5: 6L GTR
Artist: The Chats
LP: Get Fucked
Yr: 2022
Song 6: You like Lakes?
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP:
Yr:
Song 7: Father Of All…
Artist: Green Day
LP: Father Of All…
Year: 2020
Song 8: Love Is Blindness (The Great Gatsby Soundtrack)
Artist: Jack White
LP: The Great Gatsby Soundtrack
Yr: 2013
Song 9: Tacky
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: Mandatory Fun
Yr: 2014
Song 10: How to Speak Midwest Part Two
Artist: Myles Montplaisir
LP: You Betcha
Yr: 2024
Song 11: I Saw Her Standing There (Live at Roundhouse, London, England / 2017)
Artist: Paul Mcartney and Little Steven
LP:
Yr: 2017
Song 12: Come and Get Your Love (Single Edit - Audio)
Artist: Redbone
LP: Wovoka
Yr: 1973
Song 13: How to Be Midwest Nice
Artist: Myles Montplaisir
LP: You Betcha
Yr: 2024
Song 14: Full Bloom
Artist: 311
LP: Full Bloom
Yr: 2024
Song 15: Last Train Home
Artist: John Mayer
LP: Sob Rock
Yr: 2021
Song 16: Race with the Devil
Artist: Girlschool
LP: The Collection
Yr: 1980
Song 17: Get It On (Bang A Gong)
Artist: Robert Palmer
LP: Best Of Both Worlds: The Robert Palmer Anthology (1974-2001) [Disc 2]
Yr: 1985
Song 18: Exit From Vince Lombardi High School
Artist: Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet
LP: Dim The Lights, Chill The Ham
Yr: 1991
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

