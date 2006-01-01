Sonic Café, yeah, you betcha, that’s Attitude City, Nils Lofgren from the 2019 Blue with Lou release. So welcome to café, eclectic radio that’s fun that’s what we do here. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 460. This time the Sonic Café preps you for a trip to the Midwest. North Dakota comedian Miles Montplaisir teaches you How to Speak Midwest, in two separate segments. Plus we’ll throw in his How to Be Midwest Nice as a bonus. Now if you live in the Midwest this will all be ahh extra credit. So yeah, our music mix is pulled from 51 years, including Tom Petty, Australian Punk from The Chats, we’ll spin Green Day from 2020, Weird Al with his version of the Pharrell Williams tune, Happy, something Al calls Tacky. Fun Stuff. Also, I Saw Her Standing There, Paul McCartney and Little Steven captured live in London, Full Bloom from 2024, John Mayer, Girlschool and oh before we forget, a trip back to 1973 in the Sonic Café time machine, listen for Redbone, Come and Get Your, around the bottom of the hour. So join us as the Sonic Café learns how to speak Midwest, from 2014 this is Social Distortion, and of course we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Attitude City Artist: Nils Lofgren LP: Blue With Lou Yr: 2019 Song 2: California (Hustle and Flow) Artist: Social Distortion LP: Hard Times and Nursery Ryhmes Yr: 2014 Song 3: How to Speak Midwest Artist: Myles Montplaisir LP: You Betcha Yr: 2024 Song 4: Saving Grace Artist: Tom Petty LP: Highway Companion Yr. 2006 Song 5: 6L GTR Artist: The Chats LP: Get Fucked Yr: 2022 Song 6: You like Lakes? Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Yr: Song 7: Father Of All… Artist: Green Day LP: Father Of All… Year: 2020 Song 8: Love Is Blindness (The Great Gatsby Soundtrack) Artist: Jack White LP: The Great Gatsby Soundtrack Yr: 2013 Song 9: Tacky Artist: Weird Al Yankovic LP: Mandatory Fun Yr: 2014 Song 10: How to Speak Midwest Part Two Artist: Myles Montplaisir LP: You Betcha Yr: 2024 Song 11: I Saw Her Standing There (Live at Roundhouse, London, England / 2017) Artist: Paul Mcartney and Little Steven LP: Yr: 2017 Song 12: Come and Get Your Love (Single Edit - Audio) Artist: Redbone LP: Wovoka Yr: 1973 Song 13: How to Be Midwest Nice Artist: Myles Montplaisir LP: You Betcha Yr: 2024 Song 14: Full Bloom Artist: 311 LP: Full Bloom Yr: 2024 Song 15: Last Train Home Artist: John Mayer LP: Sob Rock Yr: 2021 Song 16: Race with the Devil Artist: Girlschool LP: The Collection Yr: 1980 Song 17: Get It On (Bang A Gong) Artist: Robert Palmer LP: Best Of Both Worlds: The Robert Palmer Anthology (1974-2001) [Disc 2] Yr: 1985 Song 18: Exit From Vince Lombardi High School Artist: Shadowy Men On A Shadowy Planet LP: Dim The Lights, Chill The Ham Yr: 1991
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45's and LP's to cassettes and CD's and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way.
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture.
