National Day of Mourning
National Day of Mourning
Action/Event
Leonard Peltier, Mahtowin Munro, Kiesha James
chuck u. rosina Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2025, midnight
Native American gathering in Plymouth on Thanksgiving, speaking their perspective of the holiday
Event sponsored by United American Indians of New England.
Written and recorded by Chuck U. Rosina
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3, Medford MA.
Native American gathering in Plymouth on Thanksgiving, speaking their perspective of the holiday
National Day of Mourning
National Day of Mourning
00:26:36
|1
Nov. 29, 2025
Plymouth, MA
View Script
