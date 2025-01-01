The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
National Day of Mourning
National Day of Mourning
Action/Event
Leonard Peltier, Mahtowin Munro, Kiesha James
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
Nov. 29, 2025, midnight
Native American gathering in Plymouth on Thanksgiving, speaking their perspective of the holiday
Event sponsored by United American Indians of New England.
Written and recorded by Chuck U. Rosina
Mixed and edited at W.Bla3, Medford MA.
Native American gathering in Plymouth on Thanksgiving, speaking their perspective of the holiday

National Day of Mourning Download Program Podcast
National Day of Mourning
00:26:36 1 Nov. 29, 2025
Plymouth, MA
  View Script
    
 00:26:36  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 10 Download File...
 