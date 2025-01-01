1. U Ain't Gotta Chance (Shylow remix) - Big L feat. Nas 2. To The Rescue (instrumental) - Sivion 3. Cool Like That - Turntable Spin 4. Pass It Down - Slank & Sunny Ture 5. Cabin in the Sky - De La Soul 6. Make It Happen - Boho Fau & Elevated Soul and Amelia Obscura feat. Special Agent Murch and Cornbread 7. Pharcyde - The Pharcyde 8. Free Your Mind - The Love Experiment feat. JSwiss 9. Back At You - Konflik 10. Genuine - Triflicts 11. Feelin It - Godfather Don 12. Everything's Connected - Eklipz 13. Free Game - Try State feat. DJ Strategy 14. Salvation - Elcamino feat. Cory Gunz and Inspectah Deck 15. Tennis Filas - Jamil Honesty & JR Swiftz feat. Griot Noy, Awon, Kev Brown and Blu 16. Actual Facts - D Gramm 17. When All's Said and Done - Francis Arevalo 18. Lo Sport - JR Swiftz 19. How Do It Feel - Fel Sweetenberg feat, DJ DJaz 20. 6F - Encounters - FloFilz
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.