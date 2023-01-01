The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
the new normal
Weekly Program
Malte Stuecker, Christopher Callahan, Sandra Yuter
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Nov. 30, 2025, midnight
More extreme weather is coming. Dr. Malte Stueckers team finds El Nino and La Nina get stronger changing other big ocean systems in the North Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Expect drought to floods in a predictable see-saw of disasters. Over 50,000 Europeans died due to excess heat in 2023 and again in 2024. Even wealthy countries cant adapt. Dr. Christopher Callahan with latest findings on heat deaths in Europe. Hourly temperatures reveal a week less winter and over a week more heat stress in parts of America. Distinguished Professor Sandra Yuter explains.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 30:15 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

