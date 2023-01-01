Summary: More extreme weather is coming. Dr. Malte Stueckers team finds El Nino and La Nina get stronger changing other big ocean systems in the North Atlantic and Indian Oceans. Expect drought to floods in a predictable see-saw of disasters. Over 50,000 Europeans died due to excess heat in 2023 and again in 2024. Even wealthy countries cant adapt. Dr. Christopher Callahan with latest findings on heat deaths in Europe. Hourly temperatures reveal a week less winter and over a week more heat stress in parts of America. Distinguished Professor Sandra Yuter explains.