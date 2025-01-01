|
Program Information
|Unusual Sources
|5
| Unusual Sources Contact Contributor
|Nov. 30, 2025, midnight
| OFL-affiliated labour unions and councils met in the province, a meeting that happens once every two years, and produced several key resolutions about Gaza.
Prof. Kevin Mackay, who attended on behalf of his local, explains the details of the most relevant resolutions.
| Interview with Prof. Kevin Mackay
|00:18:26
|1
| Nov. 25, 2025
|Hamilton, Ontario
|
| View Script
|1
| 00:18:26
|21
