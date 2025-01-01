The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Organizing against sexual violence, now and year round 
Dec. 1, 2025, midnight
Since 1991, thousands of women's organizations around the world have marked 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women (aka Gender violence) from November 25 through December 10th. In this program, you hear about organized efforts against these problems in the coast region of Kenya. Speakers: Violet Muthiga, Chief Executive Officer of Sauti ya Wanawake Pwani (Voice of Women in the Coast region); Mary Kiambi, a paralegal for the International Center for Reproductive Health at the Gender Violence Recovery Center; Betty Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Coast Women in Development; video sound about work with male sex offenders (and victims) from Coast Women media.
Presenters: Diana Wanyonyi and Frieda Werden. 
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org 

Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
