Summary: Since 1991, thousands of women's organizations around the world have marked 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women (aka Gender violence) from November 25 through December 10th. In this program, you hear about organized efforts against these problems in the coast region of Kenya. Speakers: Violet Muthiga, Chief Executive Officer of Sauti ya Wanawake Pwani (Voice of Women in the Coast region); Mary Kiambi, a paralegal for the International Center for Reproductive Health at the Gender Violence Recovery Center; Betty Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Coast Women in Development; video sound about work with male sex offenders (and victims) from Coast Women media.