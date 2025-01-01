Summary: Our “NewsWrap” crew took the U.S. holiday weekend off, but next week they’ll catch up on this week’s stories like the key marriage equality court rulings in Japan and the European Union.

On this week’s special show we commemorate World AIDS Day with a reflection in poetry and the press — but it’s mostly the poetry of Los Angeles-based Steven Reigns from his 2025 book “Outliving Michael”, Interspersed with music and news reports of the times.

[Our regular “NewsWrap” segment returns next week.]