Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of12-01-25
Weekly Program
Steven Reigns; Cindy Friedman, Tori Christopher, Brian Nunes, Leo Garcia.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 2, 2025, midnight
Our “NewsWrap” crew took the U.S. holiday weekend off, but next week they’ll catch up on this week’s stories like the key marriage equality court rulings in Japan and the European Union.
On this week’s special show we commemorate World AIDS Day with a reflection in poetry and the press — but it’s mostly the poetry of Los Angeles-based Steven Reigns from his 2025 book “Outliving Michael”, Interspersed with music and news reports of the times.
[Our regular “NewsWrap” segment returns next week.]
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “Outliving Michael” produced by Brian DeShazor, featuring archival “NewsWrap” reports by Cindy Friedman, Tori Christopher, Brian Nunes, and Leo Garcia. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite”, and by Sylvester, Tracy Chapman, The London Gay Men’s Chorus, Connie Vannett, Eartha Kitt, Kirsty MacColl, Pachelbel, Judy Garland, and Tristan Barton.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

00:28:59 1 Dec. 2, 2025
Los Angeles, CA USA
