Notes: there was a little mixup in the schedule for the show after mine, so i played an additional hour of music and included that here too.



Carlton Livingston & Dub Machinist, “Steppers Anthem”

from Dub Machinist Steppers Anthem

Control Tower



Gold Bullion Band, “Baise Moi (Instrumental Version)”

from Baise Moi

Chanel



Peter Brown, “Do Ya Wanna Get Funky with Me”

from Fantasy Love Affair (Remaster)

SOLID/T.K.RECORDS - 1977



Rufus Thomas, “The Breakdown (Pt. 1)”

from Did You Heard Me?

Craft Recordings - 1970



The People's Choice, “I Likes to Do It”

from I Likes to Do It

Phil-LA of Soul - 2000



Lee Dorsey, “Holy Cow”

from The New Lee Dorsey

Arista - 1965



Cliff Nobles, “The Mule”

from The Horse

Phil-LA



Cliff Nobles & Co., “The Horse”

from Old 'N Golden (Jamie Records Hits of the Sixties)

Jamie Record Co. - 1967



Syl Johnson, “Soul Heaven”

from Complete Mythology

Numero Group - 2010



Ruby Andrews, “You Made a Believer out of Me”

from Tit for Tat

Maestro Entertainment, Corp - 2018



Alvin Cash & The Crawlers, “The Barracuda”

from Windy City Workout

Charly - 1965



The Pastel Six, “Bandido”

from The Cinnamon Cinder / Bandido

K-tel - 1962



Barry White, “Early Years”

from The Man

Island Def Jam - 1978



Climax Band, “My Love”

from My love / Break

B & B Records - 1977



Sade, “Your Love Is King”

from Your Love is King - Single

Portrait



Sade, “Keep Hanging On (Live Instrumental)”

from Keep Hanging On (Live Instrumental)

Portrait



Luther Vandross, “Give Me the Reason (Live)”

from Superjam 88

Westwood One



Gary McFarland, “Winter Colors”

from Profiles

Impulse



D'Angelo, “The Charade”

from The Charade - Single

RCA - 2015



Minnie Riperton, “Take a Little Trip”

from Perfect Angel

Capitol Records - 1974



Yukimi, “Sad Makeup”

from For You

Ninja Tune - 2025



Ray Charles, “Worried Mind”

from Modern Sounds In Country and Western Music, Vols. 1 & 2

Tangerine Records - 2009



Jordan Singers (Louisiana), “A Plea To The People”

from A Plea To The People

Checker - 1973



Jordan Singers (Louisiana), “I'll Make It”

from A Plea To The People

Checker



Jordan Singers (Louisiana), “I'll See My Jesus Too”

from A Plea To the People

Checker



The Gospel Clefs, “Wings of a Dove”

from Singing

Savoy Records - 1962



The Gospel Clefs, “The Lord Saved Me”

from Singing

Savoy Records - 1962



The Gospel Clefs, “Go Down Go Down”

from Singing

Savoy Records - 1962



Wings over Jordan Choir, “He's All And All To Me”

from Amen

KING



The George Smith Memorial Choir - Mount Olive Baptist Church, “Move Mountain”

from Richmond's Great Church Choirs for 1986

Trinity Corporation



Ray Charles & The Raelets, “The Train”

from The Train

ABC



La Luz, “Strange World”

from Extra Extra

Sub Pop



Yukimi, “Winter Is Not Dead”

from For You

Ninja Tune - 2025



Edwin Hawkins, “Rejoice (with The Bay Area Chapter Choir of the Music & Arts Seminar)”

from Hold On (with Daryl Norman)

Pacifico Digital - 1986



Calvin Bridges, “Chosen”

from Renew My Spirit

I AM Records - 2003



Melvin Couch, “Something About the Name Jesus”

from Learned My Lesson Well

Grammercy Records - 1989



Glide Ensemble & The Change Band, “Wade In the Water (feat. Reverend Cecil Williams) and a few other excerpts of songs and speeches from the original YOU THE PEOPLE LP.



Patti Smith Group, “Ain't It Strange”

from Radio Ethiopia - from 8-Track

Arista - 1976



La Luz, “Poppies”

from Extra Extra

Sub pop



Mari Elliot, “Silly Billy”

from Silly Billy

GTO



X-Ray Spex, “Art - I - Ficial”

from Germ Free Adolescents

Snafu Records - 1978



X-Ray Spex, “Oh Bondage, U* Yours! (Recorded Live at The Roxy, London, 2 April 1977)”

from Live at the Roxy Club

Sanctuary Records - 1977



X-Ray Spex, “Germfree Adolescence”

from Germ Free Adolescents

Snafu Records - 1978



Hüsker Dü, “New Day Rising”

from 1985: The Miracle Year

Numero Group - 2025

