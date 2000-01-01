The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 1, 2025, midnight
there was a little mixup in the schedule for the show after mine, so i played an additional hour of music and included that here too.

Carlton Livingston & Dub Machinist, “Steppers Anthem”
from Dub Machinist Steppers Anthem
Control Tower

Gold Bullion Band, “Baise Moi (Instrumental Version)”
from Baise Moi
Chanel

Peter Brown, “Do Ya Wanna Get Funky with Me”
from Fantasy Love Affair (Remaster)
SOLID/T.K.RECORDS - 1977

Rufus Thomas, “The Breakdown (Pt. 1)”
from Did You Heard Me?
Craft Recordings - 1970

The People's Choice, “I Likes to Do It”
from I Likes to Do It
Phil-LA of Soul - 2000

Lee Dorsey, “Holy Cow”
from The New Lee Dorsey
Arista - 1965

Cliff Nobles, “The Mule”
from The Horse
Phil-LA

Cliff Nobles & Co., “The Horse”
from Old 'N Golden (Jamie Records Hits of the Sixties)
Jamie Record Co. - 1967

Syl Johnson, “Soul Heaven”
from Complete Mythology
Numero Group - 2010

Ruby Andrews, “You Made a Believer out of Me”
from Tit for Tat
Maestro Entertainment, Corp - 2018

Alvin Cash & The Crawlers, “The Barracuda”
from Windy City Workout
Charly - 1965

The Pastel Six, “Bandido”
from The Cinnamon Cinder / Bandido
K-tel - 1962

Barry White, “Early Years”
from The Man
Island Def Jam - 1978

Climax Band, “My Love”
from My love / Break
B & B Records - 1977

Sade, “Your Love Is King”
from Your Love is King - Single
Portrait

Sade, “Keep Hanging On (Live Instrumental)”
from Keep Hanging On (Live Instrumental)
Portrait

Luther Vandross, “Give Me the Reason (Live)”
from Superjam 88
Westwood One

Gary McFarland, “Winter Colors”
from Profiles
Impulse

D'Angelo, “The Charade”
from The Charade - Single
RCA - 2015

Minnie Riperton, “Take a Little Trip”
from Perfect Angel
Capitol Records - 1974

Yukimi, “Sad Makeup”
from For You
Ninja Tune - 2025

Ray Charles, “Worried Mind”
from Modern Sounds In Country and Western Music, Vols. 1 & 2
Tangerine Records - 2009

Jordan Singers (Louisiana), “A Plea To The People”
from A Plea To The People
Checker - 1973

Jordan Singers (Louisiana), “I'll Make It”
from A Plea To The People
Checker

Jordan Singers (Louisiana), “I'll See My Jesus Too”
from A Plea To the People
Checker

The Gospel Clefs, “Wings of a Dove”
from Singing
Savoy Records - 1962

The Gospel Clefs, “The Lord Saved Me”
from Singing
Savoy Records - 1962

The Gospel Clefs, “Go Down Go Down”
from Singing
Savoy Records - 1962

Wings over Jordan Choir, “He's All And All To Me”
from Amen
KING

The George Smith Memorial Choir - Mount Olive Baptist Church, “Move Mountain”
from Richmond's Great Church Choirs for 1986
Trinity Corporation

Ray Charles & The Raelets, “The Train”
from The Train
ABC

La Luz, “Strange World”
from Extra Extra
Sub Pop

Yukimi, “Winter Is Not Dead”
from For You
Ninja Tune - 2025

Edwin Hawkins, “Rejoice (with The Bay Area Chapter Choir of the Music & Arts Seminar)”
from Hold On (with Daryl Norman)
Pacifico Digital - 1986

Calvin Bridges, “Chosen”
from Renew My Spirit
I AM Records - 2003

Melvin Couch, “Something About the Name Jesus”
from Learned My Lesson Well
Grammercy Records - 1989

Glide Ensemble & The Change Band, “Wade In the Water (feat. Reverend Cecil Williams) and a few other excerpts of songs and speeches from the original YOU THE PEOPLE LP.

Patti Smith Group, “Ain't It Strange”
from Radio Ethiopia - from 8-Track
Arista - 1976

La Luz, “Poppies”
from Extra Extra
Sub pop

Mari Elliot, “Silly Billy”
from Silly Billy
GTO

X-Ray Spex, “Art - I - Ficial”
from Germ Free Adolescents
Snafu Records - 1978

X-Ray Spex, “Oh Bondage, U* Yours! (Recorded Live at The Roxy, London, 2 April 1977)”
from Live at the Roxy Club
Sanctuary Records - 1977

X-Ray Spex, “Germfree Adolescence”
from Germ Free Adolescents
Snafu Records - 1978

Hüsker Dü, “New Day Rising”
from 1985: The Miracle Year
Numero Group - 2025

