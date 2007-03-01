Summary: Johnson’s name is being quoted in the 2023 work of analysts and historians



Chalmers Johnson wrote that “nothing is more dangerous to democracy, than military expansion and war” and argued that the U.S. is in danger of internal collapse, due in large part to the vast expenditures required to maintain its ever-expanding empire.



Chalmers Johnson is the acclaimed author of Blowback, The Sorrows of Empire and Nemesis. He is a former analyst for the CIA and professor emeritus of the University of California San Diego.



He was interviewed by the California based author of “Imperial San Francisco”, Gray Brechin, in March 2007.