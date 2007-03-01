The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
TUC Radio
Weekly Program
Chalmers Johnson
 Otis Maclay  Contact Contributor
Dec. 2, 2025, midnight
Johnson’s name is being quoted in the 2023 work of analysts and historians

Chalmers Johnson wrote that “nothing is more dangerous to democracy, than military expansion and war” and argued that the U.S. is in danger of internal collapse, due in large part to the vast expenditures required to maintain its ever-expanding empire.

Chalmers Johnson is the acclaimed author of Blowback, The Sorrows of Empire and Nemesis. He is a former analyst for the CIA and professor emeritus of the University of California San Diego.

He was interviewed by the California based author of “Imperial San Francisco”, Gray Brechin, in March 2007.
TUC Radio - Maria Gilardin

00:29:00 1 March 1, 2007
MLK Junior High in Berkeley
 00:29:00  96Kbps mp3
(42MB) None		 5 Download File...
 