Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Jim Motavalli: EV Overview
Dec. 2, 2025, midnight
This week on Sea Change Radio, we’ll get the latest on the electric vehicle consumer market from automotive expert, Jim Motavalli. We’ll look at some new models worth checking out if you’re considering buying an EV, examine the impact of the Trump tariffs on the industry, and look at how foreign auto makers from Germany to China are improving their electric vehicles.
Track: Cardova
Artist: The Meters
Album: The Meters
Label: Josie
Year: 1969

Track: Have You Ever Been To Electric Ladyland
Artist: Jimi Hendrix
Album: Electric Ladyland
Label: Reprise
Year: 1968

Track: Drive My Car
Artist: Bobby McFerrin
Album: Simple Pleasures
Label: Manhattan
Year: 1988

00:29:00 1 Dec. 2, 2025
San Francisco
