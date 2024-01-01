The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Gabriel Rockhill
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Dec. 3, 2025, midnight
Sourced from a YT video called "Are Fascism and Liberalism Partners in Capitalist Crime?”, by Critical Theory Workshop:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vnn_bWDmizw&t=2611s

The talk is from 2024, but I'm unsure of the exact date.

Gabriel Rockhill is Professor of Philosophy at Villanova University, and Founding Director of the Critical Theory Workshop.

Version 2 ends with a short piece written by Caitlin Johnstone and read by Tim Foley, titled "Nobody's Coming To Humanity's Rescue; We've Got To Save Ourselves."
Audio edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent, from the aforementioned YouTube video.

If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent and Gabriel Rockhill.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com.

Thanks!
There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.

Version 1: The full audio (00:51:16) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro. Does not include the Caitlin Johnstone segment.

Version 2: A 58-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro, and the Caitlin Johnstone segment.

To access my audio optimized for listening on a smartphone, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315

Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.

