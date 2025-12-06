The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
Dec. 4, 2025, midnight
The evolving, ever-changing world of music stands to be counted. We skim off the top of our monthy Top 30 chart, including new spins from Afro-Colombians Nuevos Rios, Haitian-Canadian Wesli and a breath of fresh air from Peppermoth, Andrew McPherson's sublime new album of ambient, Albedo! Dive in! It's what the world is coming to, World Beat Canada Radio.
Calcopyrite Communications
Yalla Miku - Al Sayf
Manica Kaur - Ra Ma Da Sa (Youth Heart Chakra Dancehall Mix)
Amadou and Mariam - Sonfo (w/Fally Ipupa)
Shima - Maitake
Nuevos Rios - Sumba Ale
Mariachi El Bronx - Forgive Or Forget
Antibalas - Oasis
Eljuri - Luz
Afrodream - Jambar
Nusantara Beat - Tamat
Peppermoth - Albedo CANCON
Wesli - Afro B CANCON
Babasonicos - Seperate Revelations
Bei Bei - Two Moons

59:53

Vancouver, BC, Canada
