Summary: A palette cleanser for Christmas tune-weary ears! Reworking classic Celtic like The Rocky Road To Dublin, Raggle Taggle Gypsy and Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast, reimagining the highland pipes, the small pipes with fiddle fusions, a rockin' remake by The Paperboys, CeltPunk Grrrls, Toxic Frogs and Celtronica from Tartan Amoebas. Taste the difference when you've got your Celt In A Twist!