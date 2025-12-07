The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 4, 2025, midnight
A palette cleanser for Christmas tune-weary ears! Reworking classic Celtic like The Rocky Road To Dublin, Raggle Taggle Gypsy and Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast, reimagining the highland pipes, the small pipes with fiddle fusions, a rockin' remake by The Paperboys, CeltPunk Grrrls, Toxic Frogs and Celtronica from Tartan Amoebas. Taste the difference when you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Damien Dempsey & The Dubliners - The Rocky Road To Dublin
Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set
Paperboys - All Along The Watchtower​ CANCON
Haggis X-1 - I Wrote A Letter CANCON
Frigg - Troll's Twilight
Julie Fowlis - Hug air a'Bhonaid Mhoir
Len O'Neill - Rebels In the Rubble CANCON
Skyrie - Raggle Taggle Gypsy
Tartan Amoebas - Giant
Toxic Frogs - Devil Island
Young Dubliners - (I Don't Think I'll) Love Anymore
Willos - Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast
Sprag Session - The Gwanwitcha CANCON

59:01

Celt In A Twist December 7 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 Dec. 4, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 