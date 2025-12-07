A palette cleanser for Christmas tune-weary ears! Reworking classic Celtic like The Rocky Road To Dublin, Raggle Taggle Gypsy and Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast, reimagining the highland pipes, the small pipes with fiddle fusions, a rockin' remake by The Paperboys, CeltPunk Grrrls, Toxic Frogs and Celtronica from Tartan Amoebas. Taste the difference when you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Damien Dempsey & The Dubliners - The Rocky Road To Dublin Drones & Bellows - The Carnival Set Paperboys - All Along The Watchtower CANCON Haggis X-1 - I Wrote A Letter CANCON Frigg - Troll's Twilight Julie Fowlis - Hug air a'Bhonaid Mhoir Len O'Neill - Rebels In the Rubble CANCON Skyrie - Raggle Taggle Gypsy Tartan Amoebas - Giant Toxic Frogs - Devil Island Young Dubliners - (I Don't Think I'll) Love Anymore Willos - Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast Sprag Session - The Gwanwitcha CANCON