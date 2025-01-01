Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr251205.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- Torrential rains have continued in South and Southeast Asia, destroying land and 1400 people. Major Japanese companies have filed lawsuits over Trumps new tariffs. The Chinese and French Presidents met in China saying that they should support each others core interests. Ukraine attacked 2 Russian oil tankers in the Black Sea, causing a large fire and much pollution off the Turkish coast. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute released a report on the 100 largest arms producers, whose revenues increased to a new record of $679 billion in 2024- half of those sales to US weapon manufacturers.



From FRANCE- A series of Press Reviews, starting with an article in the Guardian about Denmark instituting a night watch to insure that Trump does not seize Greenland. Israeli papers respond to Netanyahu requesting a pardon. Trump calling Somalis garbage and ramping up deportations. Several press reviews and editorials on Putin visiting Modi in India- a quick look at the history of defense relations between to two countries.



From GERMANY- An interview with Christopher Sabatini, Latin American Senior Fellow at Chatham House in London. about whether the US will carry out a ground intervention in Venezuela.



From CUBA- Colombian President Petro has firmly rejected Trumps order to close Venezuelan airspace. Venezuelan President Maduro spoke about the psychological warfare and aggression the US is leveling at his people. Trump pardoned the former Honduran President Hernandez who was found guilty of being a cocaine kingpin, and has been trying to influence the current election there which has not been decided by airtime today.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Well, I learned a lot- I went down to Latin America to find out from them and learn their views. You'd be surprised. They’re all individual countries.” "

--Ronald Reagan 1982



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net