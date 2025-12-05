Summary: On November 17th, 2025, the United Nations Security Council adopted UN Resolution 2803 to establish a Board of Peace as a so-called transitional authority to oversee Gaza reconstruction and the deployment of an International Stabilization Force with a two-year mandate. The Electronic Intifada’s Ali Abunimah reports on the latest in the Trump administration's plan to occupy Gaza with a foreign force working on behalf of Israel, a plan that appears to be falling apart before it even gets off the ground.



And on the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer covers Palestinian fighters who, according to the so-called ceasefire agreement, were supposed to have amnesty to leave the eastern side of the yellow line in Rafah.

