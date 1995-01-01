Sonic Café that’s Toothpick from 2007’s Time Travelin’ Couch release. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 461. This time the Sonic Café get’s supersized. Listen for supersized comedians Brian Scolaro and Caleb Hearon in a couple of great comedy shorts. Our music mix covers 58 years and is so supersized that seven of the tunes have ahh super in the title. Listen for the Clash from 1979, Primal Scream from 1994, Three-eleven from 2024, also Kings of Leon with Supermarket, the amazing Jessie Wagner, plus Mudd Creek with a 2024 cover of the 80’s Level 42 hit Something About You. We’ll also spin the Knocks 2024 tune Supersize, and of course many more. Then listen for another installment of Sonic Café News You Can’t Use from those folks at the Onion News Network, plus a trip back to 1966 in the Sonic Café time machine; we’ll spin up Donovan’s classic Sunshine Superman in the second half of the show. All that along with some other fun stuff, so ahh belly up to the bar, place your order, and by all means, Super Size It! Let’s get to it, from 1997 the artist is Harvey Danger. The tune is Flagpole Sitta, and we’re the fully supersized Sonic Café.
Song 1: Super Size Me Artist: Toothpick LP: Time Travelin' Couch Yr: 2007 Song 2: Flagpole Sitta Artist: Harvey Danger LP: Where Have All The Merrymakers Gone? Yr: 1997 Song 3: No Rights For Fat People. Artist: Brian Scolaro LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr: 2023 Song 4: This is Radio Clash Artist: The Clash LP: Sound System Yr. 2013 Song 5: Rocks Artist: Primal Scream LP: Give Out But Don't Give Up Yr: 1994 Song 6: Do You Right Artist: 311 LP: Music Bank Yr: 1993 Song 7: Sonic Cafe-News You Can't Use Artist: The Onion LP: Sonic Cafe Year: 2018 Song 8: Supermarket Artist: Kings Of Leon LP: When You See Yourself Yr: 2021 Song 9: Superfly Artist: 4 Non Blondes LP: Bigger, Better, Faster, More! Yr: 1992 Song 10: Shoes Droppin Artist: Jessie Wagner LP: Shoes Droppin Yr: 2020 Song 11: I think skinny people and fat people can coexist. Artist: Caleb Hearon LP: Yr: 2022 Song 12: Something About You (Level 42 Cover) Artist: Mudd Creek (feat. Phillip Brandon) LP: Yr: 2024 Song 13: Sunshine Superman Artist: Donovan LP: British Invasion Gold [Disc 2] Yr: 1966 Song 14: Super size (ft. Peacemode) Artist: The Knocks LP: History Never Repeats: The Best Of Split Enz Yr: 2022 Song 15: Super Sex Artist: Morphine LP: Yes Yr: 1995 Song 16: Super Baby Artist: Matthew Sweet LP: 100% Fun Yr: 1995 Song 17: Kid's Opening Song from Supersize Me Artist: Supersize Me LP: Supersize Me Yr: 2004
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
