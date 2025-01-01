Summary: As always, we turn our gaze to Gaza.

not only to the bombs that fell,

not only to the ceasefire that never came,

but to the plans whispered in Washington and echoed by Donald Trump.

Trump’s vision for Gaza is not peace.

It is profit.

It is reconstruction for investors,

skyscrapers rising over rubble,

contracts signed over graves.

And he is not alone.

He is supported by guarantor states that remained silent,

by senators like Ted Cruz who cloak Zionism in scripture,

by leaders who normalize relations while hospitals burn.

They stand with him—

not with the people.

But against this agenda, we honor the voices who refused silence.

We honor Rachel Corrie, Shireen Abu Akleh, Issam Abdallah.

We honor doctors like Ghassan Abu Sitta and Mona El Farra,

who healed under fire.

We honor students from Columbia, Harvard, Berkeley, and Boston College,

who marched, who occupied, who spoke.

We honor Americans like Angela Davis, Cornel West, Chris Hedges,

and Jewish voices of conscience—Noam Chomsky, Norman Finkelstein, Ilan Pappé—

who exposed the myths and defended the dignity of Palestinians.

These are the names, the lives, the legacies that stand against Trump’s Gaza vision.

They remind us that Gaza is not a blank canvas for empire.

It is a home.

It is a people.

It is a struggle for truth.

So tonight, as Trump and his allies dream of skyscrapers over rubble,

we remember the fallen,

we honor the resistors,

and we declare:

Palestine is not for sale.

Palestine is not for profit.

Palestine is for its people.



Stay with us.

This is This Week in Palestine.

And this is where the silence ends.