Danger Zone

Subtitle: what it is - and what it isn’t

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Brian Soden, Cheng He, Kevin Anderson, Tim Lenton, and more

Contributor: Alex Smith Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 7, 2025, midnight

Summary: Are we bringing this civilization to a painful end? Climate warnings from top scientists in the UK Emergency Briefing on climate. Powerful selected clips. First two new interviews: Professor Brian Soden: the phenomenal heat burst of 2023 and 24 were NOT caused by a change in ship pollution regulations. From the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, Dr. Cheng He on the study "Escalated Heatwave Mortality Risk in Sub-Saharan Africa Under Recent Warming Trend". We burn it. They die. Harsh truth is a start.

Credits: Soden and He interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.



Various speakers at the National Emergency Briefing on the climate and nature crisis, November 27 in London. Selected and arranged by Dave Borlace of "Just Have a Think" YouTube channel.

Notes: In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 34:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.



