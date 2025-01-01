The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
what it is - and what it isn’t
Weekly Program
Brian Soden, Cheng He, Kevin Anderson, Tim Lenton, and more
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 7, 2025, midnight
Are we bringing this civilization to a painful end? Climate warnings from top scientists in the UK Emergency Briefing on climate. Powerful selected clips. First two new interviews: Professor Brian Soden: the phenomenal heat burst of 2023 and 24 were NOT caused by a change in ship pollution regulations. From the Harvard Chan School of Public Health, Dr. Cheng He on the study "Escalated Heatwave Mortality Risk in Sub-Saharan Africa Under Recent Warming Trend". We burn it. They die. Harsh truth is a start.
Soden and He interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.

Various speakers at the National Emergency Briefing on the climate and nature crisis, November 27 in London. Selected and arranged by Dave Borlace of "Just Have a Think" YouTube channel.
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 34:26 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 251210 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Dec. 7, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 251210 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Dec. 7, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 251210 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Dec. 7, 2025
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 