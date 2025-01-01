The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Speech by Islamic theologian Riffat Hassan
Weekly Program
Riffat Hassan (born 1943) is a Pakistani-American theologian and a leading Islamic feminist scholar of the Qur'an
Dec. 8, 2025, midnight
In this speech recorded at the 4th UN World Conference on Women in Huairou, China, in 1995, Riffat Hassan explains that in the Koran women and men are considered created as equals; but Islamic commentators picked up the concept of women being created from a rib from other religions, beginning a trend for considering women subordinate to men across the Islamic world.
Speech recorded by Frieda Werden; episode edited and hosted by Mary O'Grady.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. Information: wings.org
Email: wings@wings.org

00:28:49 1 Dec. 8, 2025
China, US, Canada
