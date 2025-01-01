In this speech recorded at the 4th UN World Conference on Women in Huairou, China, in 1995, Riffat Hassan explains that in the Koran women and men are considered created as equals; but Islamic commentators picked up the concept of women being created from a rib from other religions, beginning a trend for considering women subordinate to men across the Islamic world.
Speech recorded by Frieda Werden; episode edited and hosted by Mary O'Grady.
