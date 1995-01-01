Notes:

Gustavo Cerati, “Engaña”

from Bocanada

Ariola - 1999



Soda Stereo, “Camaleón”

from Dynamo

Columbia - 1993



Faith No More, “Evidence”

from King for a Day, Fool for a Lifetime

WM UK - 1995



Faith No More, “Last Cup of Sorrow”

from Album of the Year

WM UK - 1997



Mermen, “With No Definite Future and No Purpose Other Than To Prevail Somehow”

from A Glorious Lethal Euphoria

Toadophile Records



Sugarcubes, “Deus”

from Life's Too Good

Rhino/Elektra - 1988



Faye Wong, 掃興- Disappointment - feat Cocteau Twins

from Anxiety (Fuzao)

CinePoly - 1996



Kite, “True Colours (Live)”

from Kite on Ice (Live)

YEAR0001 - 2025



Kite, “Panic Music (Live)”

from Kite on Ice (Live)

YEAR0001 - 2025



Drab Majesty, “Ellipsis”

from Modern Mirror

Dais Records - 2019



The Weeknd, “Baptized In Fear”

from Hurry Up Tomorrow

XO / Republic Records - 2025



The Weeknd, “Open Hearts”

from Hurry Up Tomorrow

XO / Republic Records - 2025



Charli xcx, “Chains of Love”

from Wuthering Heights

Atlantic Records - 2026



Magdalena Bay, “Star Eyes”

from Second Sleep / Star Eyes - Single

Mom+Pop Music - 2025



Pink Floyd, “Cymbaline (Live BBC Radio Session, 12 May 1969)”

from 1969 Dramatis/ation

Pink Floyd Records - 2016



Tochi Raina, “Pardesi”

from Dev D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

T-Series - 2009



Tochi Raina, “Pardesi Lagos Afro House”

from Pardesi Lagos Afro House - Single

T-Series - 2025



Shashwat Sachdev, Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind & Raj Ranjodh, “Ez-Ez”

from Dhurandhar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP

Saregama - 2025



Muhammad Sadiq & Ranjit Kaur, “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi)”

from Muhammad Sadiq And Ranjit Kaur Da Akhada

Saregama India Ltd - 1980



Panjabi MC, “Jogi”

from GlobeSonic presents Bar Bhangra

Ultra Records, LLC - 2002



De La Soul, “This Is a Recording 4 Living in a Fulltime Era (L.I.F.E.)”

from 3 Feet High and Rising

AOI Records - 1989



Hugh Masekela, “Umaningi Bona”

from Grrr

Verve - 1965



Hugh Masekela, “Vuca”

from The Promise of a Future

Geffen - 1968



Selda, “Yaylalar”

from Selda

Finders keepers



Lilis Surjani, “Dusunku”

from Dusunku

Irama



Lilis Surjani, “Pileuleujan”

from Permata Bunda - EP

PT Musica Studios/Bali Records - 1964



Vivi Sumanti, “Ku Ingin Ditemani”

from Vivi Sumanti & Sitompul Sisters

PT Musica Studios - 2000



La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”

from Extra, Extra

Sub Pop



La Luz, “I'll Go With You”

from Extra, Extra

Sub Pop