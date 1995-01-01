The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
11
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Dec. 8, 2025, midnight

Gustavo Cerati, “Engaña”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999

Soda Stereo, “Camaleón”
from Dynamo
Columbia - 1993

Faith No More, “Evidence”
from King for a Day, Fool for a Lifetime
WM UK - 1995

Faith No More, “Last Cup of Sorrow”
from Album of the Year
WM UK - 1997

Mermen, “With No Definite Future and No Purpose Other Than To Prevail Somehow”
from A Glorious Lethal Euphoria
Toadophile Records

Sugarcubes, “Deus”
from Life's Too Good
Rhino/Elektra - 1988

Faye Wong, 掃興- Disappointment - feat Cocteau Twins
from Anxiety (Fuzao)
CinePoly - 1996

Kite, “True Colours (Live)”
from Kite on Ice (Live)
YEAR0001 - 2025

Kite, “Panic Music (Live)”
from Kite on Ice (Live)
YEAR0001 - 2025

Drab Majesty, “Ellipsis”
from Modern Mirror
Dais Records - 2019

The Weeknd, “Baptized In Fear”
from Hurry Up Tomorrow
XO / Republic Records - 2025

The Weeknd, “Open Hearts”
from Hurry Up Tomorrow
XO / Republic Records - 2025

Charli xcx, “Chains of Love”
from Wuthering Heights
Atlantic Records - 2026

Magdalena Bay, “Star Eyes”
from Second Sleep / Star Eyes - Single
Mom+Pop Music - 2025

Pink Floyd, “Cymbaline (Live BBC Radio Session, 12 May 1969)”
from 1969 Dramatis/ation
Pink Floyd Records - 2016

Tochi Raina, “Pardesi”
from Dev D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
T-Series - 2009

Tochi Raina, “Pardesi Lagos Afro House”
from Pardesi Lagos Afro House - Single
T-Series - 2025

Shashwat Sachdev, Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind & Raj Ranjodh, “Ez-Ez”
from Dhurandhar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
Saregama - 2025

Muhammad Sadiq & Ranjit Kaur, “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi)”
from Muhammad Sadiq And Ranjit Kaur Da Akhada
Saregama India Ltd - 1980

Panjabi MC, “Jogi”
from GlobeSonic presents Bar Bhangra
Ultra Records, LLC - 2002

De La Soul, “This Is a Recording 4 Living in a Fulltime Era (L.I.F.E.)”
from 3 Feet High and Rising
AOI Records - 1989

Hugh Masekela, “Umaningi Bona”
from Grrr
Verve - 1965

Hugh Masekela, “Vuca”
from The Promise of a Future
Geffen - 1968

Selda, “Yaylalar”
from Selda
Finders keepers

Lilis Surjani, “Dusunku”
from Dusunku
Irama

Lilis Surjani, “Pileuleujan”
from Permata Bunda - EP
PT Musica Studios/Bali Records - 1964

Vivi Sumanti, “Ku Ingin Ditemani”
from Vivi Sumanti & Sitompul Sisters
PT Musica Studios - 2000

La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”
from Extra, Extra
Sub Pop

La Luz, “I'll Go With You”
from Extra, Extra
Sub Pop

