Gustavo Cerati, “Engaña”
from Bocanada
Ariola - 1999
Soda Stereo, “Camaleón”
from Dynamo
Columbia - 1993
Faith No More, “Evidence”
from King for a Day, Fool for a Lifetime
WM UK - 1995
Faith No More, “Last Cup of Sorrow”
from Album of the Year
WM UK - 1997
Mermen, “With No Definite Future and No Purpose Other Than To Prevail Somehow”
from A Glorious Lethal Euphoria
Toadophile Records
Sugarcubes, “Deus”
from Life's Too Good
Rhino/Elektra - 1988
Faye Wong, 掃興- Disappointment - feat Cocteau Twins
from Anxiety (Fuzao)
CinePoly - 1996
Kite, “True Colours (Live)”
from Kite on Ice (Live)
YEAR0001 - 2025
Kite, “Panic Music (Live)”
from Kite on Ice (Live)
YEAR0001 - 2025
Drab Majesty, “Ellipsis”
from Modern Mirror
Dais Records - 2019
The Weeknd, “Baptized In Fear”
from Hurry Up Tomorrow
XO / Republic Records - 2025
The Weeknd, “Open Hearts”
from Hurry Up Tomorrow
XO / Republic Records - 2025
Charli xcx, “Chains of Love”
from Wuthering Heights
Atlantic Records - 2026
Magdalena Bay, “Star Eyes”
from Second Sleep / Star Eyes - Single
Mom+Pop Music - 2025
Pink Floyd, “Cymbaline (Live BBC Radio Session, 12 May 1969)”
from 1969 Dramatis/ation
Pink Floyd Records - 2016
Tochi Raina, “Pardesi”
from Dev D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
T-Series - 2009
Tochi Raina, “Pardesi Lagos Afro House”
from Pardesi Lagos Afro House - Single
T-Series - 2025
Shashwat Sachdev, Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind & Raj Ranjodh, “Ez-Ez”
from Dhurandhar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - EP
Saregama - 2025
Muhammad Sadiq & Ranjit Kaur, “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi)”
from Muhammad Sadiq And Ranjit Kaur Da Akhada
Saregama India Ltd - 1980
Panjabi MC, “Jogi”
from GlobeSonic presents Bar Bhangra
Ultra Records, LLC - 2002
De La Soul, “This Is a Recording 4 Living in a Fulltime Era (L.I.F.E.)”
from 3 Feet High and Rising
AOI Records - 1989
Hugh Masekela, “Umaningi Bona”
from Grrr
Verve - 1965
Hugh Masekela, “Vuca”
from The Promise of a Future
Geffen - 1968
Selda, “Yaylalar”
from Selda
Finders keepers
Lilis Surjani, “Dusunku”
from Dusunku
Irama
Lilis Surjani, “Pileuleujan”
from Permata Bunda - EP
PT Musica Studios/Bali Records - 1964
Vivi Sumanti, “Ku Ingin Ditemani”
from Vivi Sumanti & Sitompul Sisters
PT Musica Studios - 2000
La Luz, “Good Luck With Your Secret”
from Extra, Extra
Sub Pop
La Luz, “I'll Go With You”
from Extra, Extra
Sub Pop