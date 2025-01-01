The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Dec. 9, 2025, midnight
1. Take Flight - Mr. Burns feat. Masta Ace and Quibby V
2. Prognosis Negative - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Ghettosocks
3. Logic - Wais P feat. Lord Jamar
4. Exactly - URF Tone
5. Never Give Up (Go ‘Head) - P.R. & Substantial
6. Alright - Das EFX
7. Hit The Crates - Pxlicy feat. A-F-R-O and Apathy (kuts by Tone Spliff)
8. Man of Many Trades - JoeyBags & The Tane
9. Triptych - davepsy feat. Sidedave
10. Happiness - K-Rec feat. Sadat X
11. Océan Pacifique - dela
12. Slice of Life - Cameron London
13. Soul Canvas - D7Muzic
14. Feature Presentation - Abstract Minded
15. Wrong - Edo. G & Parental
16. The Monterey Rap King - Shawn Lov
17. Countdown - Korben Palace, Prop Dylan and Skyzoo
18. Put On - Thought Provokah
19. Discern - Shad
20. Astro Space Belts - Mr Slipz
21. Black Jazz Summer - Sibbs Roc
22. Never Ending (instrumental) - Dana Coppa
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Onta
00:57:01 1 Dec. 2, 2025
Gammatorium
