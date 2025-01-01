1. Take Flight - Mr. Burns feat. Masta Ace and Quibby V 2. Prognosis Negative - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Ghettosocks 3. Logic - Wais P feat. Lord Jamar 4. Exactly - URF Tone 5. Never Give Up (Go ‘Head) - P.R. & Substantial 6. Alright - Das EFX 7. Hit The Crates - Pxlicy feat. A-F-R-O and Apathy (kuts by Tone Spliff) 8. Man of Many Trades - JoeyBags & The Tane 9. Triptych - davepsy feat. Sidedave 10. Happiness - K-Rec feat. Sadat X 11. Océan Pacifique - dela 12. Slice of Life - Cameron London 13. Soul Canvas - D7Muzic 14. Feature Presentation - Abstract Minded 15. Wrong - Edo. G & Parental 16. The Monterey Rap King - Shawn Lov 17. Countdown - Korben Palace, Prop Dylan and Skyzoo 18. Put On - Thought Provokah 19. Discern - Shad 20. Astro Space Belts - Mr Slipz 21. Black Jazz Summer - Sibbs Roc 22. Never Ending (instrumental) - Dana Coppa
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Onta
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.