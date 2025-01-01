Summary: 1. Take Flight - Mr. Burns feat. Masta Ace and Quibby V

2. Prognosis Negative - Timbuktu & T.O. Huxtable feat. Ghettosocks

3. Logic - Wais P feat. Lord Jamar

4. Exactly - URF Tone

5. Never Give Up (Go ‘Head) - P.R. & Substantial

6. Alright - Das EFX

7. Hit The Crates - Pxlicy feat. A-F-R-O and Apathy (kuts by Tone Spliff)

8. Man of Many Trades - JoeyBags & The Tane

9. Triptych - davepsy feat. Sidedave

10. Happiness - K-Rec feat. Sadat X

11. Océan Pacifique - dela

12. Slice of Life - Cameron London

13. Soul Canvas - D7Muzic

14. Feature Presentation - Abstract Minded

15. Wrong - Edo. G & Parental

16. The Monterey Rap King - Shawn Lov

17. Countdown - Korben Palace, Prop Dylan and Skyzoo

18. Put On - Thought Provokah

19. Discern - Shad

20. Astro Space Belts - Mr Slipz

21. Black Jazz Summer - Sibbs Roc

22. Never Ending (instrumental) - Dana Coppa