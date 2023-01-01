Notes: Hey Listeners,



I have a lot of music to share tonight and maybe some snippets of an interview I did with Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) last Sunday before his show at the Tin Pan last Monday. I will be playing lots of new music that I have acquired over the past several months many from bands I’ve never played on my show before.



And yes I am live in the studio on W. Broad Street. And yes it’s snowing like crazy and the roads are awful, but I felt it was fitting that I make the trek down to do the show live since it will be my last live show of the year. We are in the midst of our move to our new home and my show on 12/22 and 1/5 will either be pre-recorded or a repeat. The next time I am on the air I will be at the board in our new home.



I also thought it was fitting I play I lot of new to me music. The station has been all about discovery for me since I first got involved. I am excited to continue to grow, explore, and discover in our new home.



So Happy Holidays and New Year and I’ll be with you live again in 2026.



The Haberdasher



hemlock Sky Baby 444 hemlock

Yusaku Matsuda Yokohama Honky Tonk Blues Touch Speedstar

South Austin Jug Band Dive Bar Strange Invitation Jank Jankins

Carolyn Wonderland Truth Is (feat. Ruthie Foster & Marcia Ball) Truth Is Alligator Records

Margo Guryan More Understanding Than a Man Call Me Old Fashioned Numero Group

Joyce Street Mississippi Moonshine Barnyard Beehive Numero Group

Yusaku Matsuda Get Along Hardest Day Speedstar

The Lijadu Sisters Come On Home Horizon Unlimited - EP Numero Group

Funkadelic Biological Speculation America Eats Its Young Westbound Records

Buddy Rich Kilimanjaro Cookout Play Selections from West Side Story LRC Ltd. / Groove Merchant Records

Freedy Johnston Poor, Poor Pitiful Me Keep Me In Your Heart: The Songs of Warren Zevon Paradiddle Records

Warren Zevon Iko-Iko Wanted Dead or Alive Capitol Records

Hindu Love Gods Raspberry Beret Hindu Love Gods Rhino/Warner Records

Bonnie "Prince" Billy Tonight With The Dogs I'm Sleeping The Purple Bird No Quarter

Bitchin Bajas & Bonnie "Prince" Billy Your Hard Work Is About to Pay Off. Keep on Keeping On. Epic Jammers and Fortunate Little Ditties Drag City Records

Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy Od'd in Denver (feat. Matt Sweeney) Blind Date Party Drag City Records

Willie Dunn I Pity the Country Native North America, Vol. 1: Aboriginal Folk, Rock, And Country (1966-1985) Light In The Attic

Faun Fables Hiawatha Counterclockwise Drag City

Caleb Caudle Knee Deep Blues Sweet Critters Caleb Caudle

Tom Waits Cold Cold Ground (2023 Remaster) Frank’s Wild Years (2023 Remaster) Island Records

Bonnie "Prince" Billy The Fugitive Best Troubador Drag City Records

Bonnie "Prince" Billy & The Cairo Gang Teach Me to Bear You The Wonder Show of the World Drag City Records

Tortoise & Bonnie Prince Billy Thunder Road The Brave and The Bold Domino Records

Josh Kagler & Naughty Professor Gotta Get Back Voices Naughty Professor Records

Ry Cooder Wooly Bully They All Played for Us: Arhoolie Records 50th Anniversary Celebration Arhoolie Records



