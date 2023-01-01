The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I have a lot of music to share tonight and maybe some snippets of an interview I did with Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) last Sunday before his show at the Tin Pan last Monday. I will be playing lots of new music that I have acquired over the past several months many from bands I’ve never played on my show before.
And yes I am live in the studio on W. Broad Street. And yes it’s snowing like crazy and the roads are awful, but I felt it was fitting that I make the trek down to do the show live since it will be my last live show of the year. We are in the midst of our move to our new home and my show on 12/22 and 1/5 will either be pre-recorded or a repeat. The next time I am on the air I will be at the board in our new home.
I also thought it was fitting I play I lot of new to me music. The station has been all about discovery for me since I first got involved. I am excited to continue to grow, explore, and discover in our new home.
So Happy Holidays and New Year and I’ll be with you live again in 2026.
The Haberdasher
hemlock Sky Baby 444 hemlock Yusaku Matsuda Yokohama Honky Tonk Blues Touch Speedstar South Austin Jug Band Dive Bar Strange Invitation Jank Jankins Carolyn Wonderland Truth Is (feat. Ruthie Foster & Marcia Ball) Truth Is Alligator Records Margo Guryan More Understanding Than a Man Call Me Old Fashioned Numero Group Joyce Street Mississippi Moonshine Barnyard Beehive Numero Group Yusaku Matsuda Get Along Hardest Day Speedstar The Lijadu Sisters Come On Home Horizon Unlimited - EP Numero Group Funkadelic Biological Speculation America Eats Its Young Westbound Records Buddy Rich Kilimanjaro Cookout Play Selections from West Side Story LRC Ltd. / Groove Merchant Records Freedy Johnston Poor, Poor Pitiful Me Keep Me In Your Heart: The Songs of Warren Zevon Paradiddle Records Warren Zevon Iko-Iko Wanted Dead or Alive Capitol Records Hindu Love Gods Raspberry Beret Hindu Love Gods Rhino/Warner Records Bonnie "Prince" Billy Tonight With The Dogs I'm Sleeping The Purple Bird No Quarter Bitchin Bajas & Bonnie "Prince" Billy Your Hard Work Is About to Pay Off. Keep on Keeping On. Epic Jammers and Fortunate Little Ditties Drag City Records Bill Callahan & Bonnie "Prince" Billy Od'd in Denver (feat. Matt Sweeney) Blind Date Party Drag City Records Willie Dunn I Pity the Country Native North America, Vol. 1: Aboriginal Folk, Rock, And Country (1966-1985) Light In The Attic Faun Fables Hiawatha Counterclockwise Drag City Caleb Caudle Knee Deep Blues Sweet Critters Caleb Caudle Tom Waits Cold Cold Ground (2023 Remaster) Frank’s Wild Years (2023 Remaster) Island Records Bonnie "Prince" Billy The Fugitive Best Troubador Drag City Records Bonnie "Prince" Billy & The Cairo Gang Teach Me to Bear You The Wonder Show of the World Drag City Records Tortoise & Bonnie Prince Billy Thunder Road The Brave and The Bold Domino Records Josh Kagler & Naughty Professor Gotta Get Back Voices Naughty Professor Records Ry Cooder Wooly Bully They All Played for Us: Arhoolie Records 50th Anniversary Celebration Arhoolie Records