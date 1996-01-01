Summary: Amid all the darkness sweeping our nation over the past year, there remain vital signs of life from progressives. But will they be able to adequately fight, organize, and inspire to retake power? This week on Sea Change Radio, a political discussion with John Stoehr of The Editorial Board as we focus on the Democratic Party. We talk about messaging, the end of the government shutdown and look at some of the rising stars on the left side of the aisle.