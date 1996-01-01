The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Stoehr
 Sea Change Radio
Dec. 9, 2025, midnight
Amid all the darkness sweeping our nation over the past year, there remain vital signs of life from progressives. But will they be able to adequately fight, organize, and inspire to retake power? This week on Sea Change Radio, a political discussion with John Stoehr of The Editorial Board as we focus on the Democratic Party. We talk about messaging, the end of the government shutdown and look at some of the rising stars on the left side of the aisle.
Track: Maiden Voyage
Artist: Herbie Hancock
Album: Maiden Voyage
Label: Blue Note
Year: 1965

Track: Black Sheep
Artist: Martin Sexton
Album: Black Sheep
Label: Kitchen Table Records
Year: 1996

Track: A Change Is Gonna Come
Artist: Herbie Hancock (feat. James Morrison)
Album: The Imagine Project
Label: Hancock
Year: 2010

00:29:00 1 Dec. 9, 2025
San Francisco
