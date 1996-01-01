Amid all the darkness sweeping our nation over the past year, there remain vital signs of life from progressives. But will they be able to adequately fight, organize, and inspire to retake power? This week on Sea Change Radio, a political discussion with John Stoehr of The Editorial Board as we focus on the Democratic Party. We talk about messaging, the end of the government shutdown and look at some of the rising stars on the left side of the aisle.
Track: Maiden Voyage Artist: Herbie Hancock Album: Maiden Voyage Label: Blue Note Year: 1965
Track: Black Sheep Artist: Martin Sexton Album: Black Sheep Label: Kitchen Table Records Year: 1996
Track: A Change Is Gonna Come Artist: Herbie Hancock (feat. James Morrison) Album: The Imagine Project Label: Hancock Year: 2010