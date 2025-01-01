The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Bob Avakian Nails It: Two "Countries" Within This Country — & The Whole Damn System's Got To Go!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Paul Street (Historian, Author and Activist)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
Dec. 10, 2025, midnight
“Worse Than A Fool,” by Bob Avakian. Fascist Pig Trump Packs Pig Sty with Fascist Pigs. Sunsara Taylor & Rafael Kadaris explore this important point: "Two Countries" Within This Country—And The Whole Damn System's Got To Go! With excerpts from Bob Avakian's REVOLUTION 102, and other works. Two Important Shout Outs!—Billie Eilish speaks out. University student, Ahoo Daryaei violently arrested after boldly protesting repressive anti-woman laws in Iran.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions. 

TMSS-251210 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 10, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 