Bob Avakian Nails It: Two "Countries" Within This Country — & The Whole Damn System's Got To Go!

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sunsara Taylor and Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (The RevComs); Paul Street (Historian, Author and Activist)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: Dec. 10, 2025, midnight

Summary: “Worse Than A Fool,” by Bob Avakian. Fascist Pig Trump Packs Pig Sty with Fascist Pigs. Sunsara Taylor & Rafael Kadaris explore this important point: "Two Countries" Within This Country—And The Whole Damn System's Got To Go! With excerpts from Bob Avakian's REVOLUTION 102, and other works. Two Important Shout Outs!—Billie Eilish speaks out. University student, Ahoo Daryaei violently arrested after boldly protesting repressive anti-woman laws in Iran.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest Host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer

