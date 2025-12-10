The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: December 10, 2025
Weekly Program
Matthew Hoh, Associate Director Eisenhower Media Network; Bruce Ackerman, Sterling professor of Law at Yale Law School; Nell Bernstein, Journalist and author.
Dec. 10, 2025, midnight
US War Crime Attacks on "Drug Boats": A Prelude to US Attack on Venezuela; Supreme Court Hears Case that Could Further Increase Trump’s Unchecked Executive Power; New Book Recounts 25-Year Campaign that Cut U.S. Youth Incarceration By 75%.

