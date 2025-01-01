Housekeeping this hour so the music library is spick and span for the holidays. We've uncovered some hidden gems to debut plus fresh tracks from Budapest's Balkan Taksim, dub en francais from Luiza & Bleu Soliel, Zanna the voice of Rio's Metro, a gorg duet from Alex Cuba with Cyrille Aimee and the sublime from Peppermoth's latest, Albedo. A clean sweep in 60 minutes. Join us!
Calcopyrite Communications
Balkan Taksim - Orhideja Baiuca ft. Antia Ameixeiras - Xoia Wesli - Maloya Yanvalou CANCON Peppermoth - I'd Like You To Be Here Forever CANCON Luiza & Bleu Soliel - Soliel Bleu Zanna - Pe de Vento Roge - Road To Nowhere Mr. Vegas - Alive (Year 2025) Alex Cuba w/ Cyrille Aimee - All My Nights CANCON Nusantara Beat - Bunga Mekar Idrissa Soumaoro - Kaleta Polyrhythmics - Smoke & Mirrors Elena Baklava - Bajrak The Salt Collective - Asylum Cochemea - Omeyocan