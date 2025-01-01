The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2025, midnight
Housekeeping this hour so the music library is spick and span for the holidays. We've uncovered some hidden gems to debut plus fresh tracks from Budapest's Balkan Taksim, dub en francais from Luiza & Bleu Soliel, Zanna the voice of Rio's Metro, a gorg duet from Alex Cuba with Cyrille Aimee and the sublime from Peppermoth's latest, Albedo. A clean sweep in 60 minutes. Join us!
Calcopyrite Communications
Balkan Taksim - Orhideja
Baiuca ft. Antia Ameixeiras - Xoia
Wesli - Maloya Yanvalou CANCON
Peppermoth - I'd Like You To Be Here Forever CANCON
Luiza & Bleu Soliel - Soliel Bleu
Zanna - Pe de Vento
Roge - Road To Nowhere
Mr. Vegas - Alive (Year 2025)
Alex Cuba w/​ Cyrille Aimee - All My Nights CANCON
Nusantara Beat - Bunga Mekar
Idrissa Soumaoro - Kaleta
Polyrhythmics - Smoke & Mirrors
Elena Baklava - Bajrak
The Salt Collective - Asylum
Cochemea - Omeyocan

59:51

World Beat Canada Radio December 13 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:51 1 Dec. 11, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 