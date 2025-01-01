The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Dec. 11, 2025, midnight
A welcome break from the hectic holidays. Turn off and tune in Celt In A Twist for a one of a kind mix​ of updated classics and contemporary revelations in Celtivity. Patric​ia Fraser drops the 3rd single from the new ETH spinoff Haggis X-1, Billy Brag​g, man of the people joins the Murphs from For The People and we bookend some Celtic dub to coax some Christmas sunshine. Join the fun!
Calcopyrite Communications
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti
Gaelic Storm - Beggarman
Cassie and Maggie - Dougie's Set (feat. Dougie MacDonald) CANCON
Haggis X-1 - We See The Sun CANCON
Lexington Field - Alive
Serras - Glasgow
Shooglenifty - Delighted
House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town
Spoket i Koket - Turbomoppen
Jane & Kyle - Cazadero CANCON
Dropkick Murphys - School Days Over
Valtos - A' Chuthag (The Cuckoo)
Logical Fleadh - Bridgeton Nod
Iain Thomson and Marc Duff - The Winter Winds Blow
Youthie, Macca Dread - Celtic Mode

59:59

Celt In A Twist December 14 2025 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 Dec. 11, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:59  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 