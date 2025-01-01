A welcome break from the hectic holidays. Turn off and tune in Celt In A Twist for a one of a kind mix of updated classics and contemporary revelations in Celtivity. Patricia Fraser drops the 3rd single from the new ETH spinoff Haggis X-1, Billy Bragg, man of the people joins the Murphs from For The People and we bookend some Celtic dub to coax some Christmas sunshine. Join the fun!
Calcopyrite Communications
Furmiga Dub - Upi Biti Gaelic Storm - Beggarman Cassie and Maggie - Dougie's Set (feat. Dougie MacDonald) CANCON Haggis X-1 - We See The Sun CANCON Lexington Field - Alive Serras - Glasgow Shooglenifty - Delighted House Of Hamill - The Bully Of Skidmore Town Spoket i Koket - Turbomoppen Jane & Kyle - Cazadero CANCON Dropkick Murphys - School Days Over Valtos - A' Chuthag (The Cuckoo) Logical Fleadh - Bridgeton Nod Iain Thomson and Marc Duff - The Winter Winds Blow Youthie, Macca Dread - Celtic Mode