Summary: A welcome break from the hectic holidays. Turn off and tune in Celt In A Twist for a one of a kind mix​ of updated classics and contemporary revelations in Celtivity. Patric​ia Fraser drops the 3rd single from the new ETH spinoff Haggis X-1, Billy Brag​g, man of the people joins the Murphs from For The People and we bookend some Celtic dub to coax some Christmas sunshine. Join the fun!