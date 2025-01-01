Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- Trump published a new National Security Strategy which says many critical things about Europe. Some wondered what this means for future relations and whether the US was attempting to meddle in European politics. First a review of what the new National Security Strategy says and does not say. Then analysis with DWs US Bureau Chief Ines Pohl. She points out that the document has not gotten massive attention as it has in Europe, and that the US appears to take sides with the far right political parties in many EU nations. She discusses the documents term civilizational erasure and the loss of identity from large immigration.



From FRANCE- An interview with Christopher Sabatini, a senior fellow at Chatham House in London. They discuss the situation of the US military killing alleged drug runners and now, boarding and seizing an oil tanker moving Venezuelan oil. Is the flow of drugs from the country a key factor in the use of the military, or is it oil or regime change. Christopher talks about the illegality of US actions and that seizing their oil would hurt the US economy.



From CUBA- Many in Honduras are saying the recent presidential election results were manipulated with US influence. The Colombian government accused the US of carrying out technical sabotage against Venezuelan airspace including deceptive signals and altering GPS systems. At least 21,000 Palestinian children are disabled or mutilated from the Israeli war on Gaza.



From JAPAN- Japan is considering expanding its surcharge income tax on the so-called ultra-wealthy, from those making $19 million to those making $4 million. The leaders of Russia and India held a summit in New Delhi, talking about peace and increased trade and security. Ford will join Renault in building new small electric cars in France.





