American Society,Interpretations,Religion,Self-Identity by LeGov The freedom to think and the freedom of religion are constitutional keystones and givens in the United States. However, when those freedoms lead a Pentecostal pastor to come out as an atheist, he is shunned by some and praised by others.
Jerry DeWitt, whose ministry began when he was seventeen, is the author of “Hope After Faith: An Ex-Pastor’s Journey From Belief to Atheism.” He’s our guest in this two part conversation about his 25 year dialogue with faith, his early beliefs, his evolving skepticism and his embrace of free-thinking humanism.
As it is for all of us, early life experiences are most often taken for granted and form the basis by which we compare subsequent experiences and develop new understandings.
So when Jerry DeWitt and I visited by phone from western Florida on December 13, 2013, we began the first part of our conversation with a description of his early childhood.
Jerry DeWitt’s website provides information about his book and links to the resources and topics discussed in our program.
The books Jerry DeWitt recommends are those written by Joseph Campbell.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer. Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.
We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations. Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.
Thank you for listening. Barry Vogel, Host and Producer
Jerry DeWitt— "From Pentecostal to Atheist"- Part One