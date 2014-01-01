The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Rich Man, Poor Man
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2025, midnight
Sonic Café, Calling America, but ahh nobody seems to be home. That’s the Electric Light Orchestra kicking off another smokin’ hot episode of the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 462. This time the Sonic Café presents the humor of Adam Carolla in a bit he calls rich man, poor man. Funny stuff. Our music mix is pulled from 56 years that includes the 13th Floor Elevators, a psychedelic rock band from the sixties that had the talent to make it big. We’ll play they’re take on Everybody Needs Somebody to Love from 1968. Also music from the Muffs, an all girl band from LA, plus Social Distortion, The Band, Weird Al, Steely Dan and many more, Then in the second half of the show the Sonic Café gets All Fired Up with another Sonic Café Twin with the Pat Benatar original followed by Andrea Munteanu’s 2024 cover of the song . All that plus some other neat stuff along the way, in another hour of eclectic radio, that’s fun, from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. So let’s dive The band is Velvet Rush, the tune is Euphnonia, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Calling America
Artist: Electric Light Orchestra
LP: Balance of Power
Yr: 1986
Song 2: Euphonia
Artist: Velvet Rush
LP: Euphonia
Yr: 2024
Song 3: Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
Artist: The 13th Floor Elevators
LP:
Yr: 1968
Song 4: Rich Man/ Poor Man
Artist: Adam Carolla
LP: Dry Bar Comedy
Yr. 2024
Song 5: Diamond In The Rough
Artist: Social Distortion
LP: Hard Times and Nursery Ryhmes
Yr: 2014
Song 6: Kids in America
Artist: The Muffs
LP: Hamburger
Yr: 2014
Song 7: [I Don't Want To] Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes
Artist: The Band
LP: Rock Of Ages
Year: 2016
Song 8: Couch Potato (Parody of "Lose Yourself" by Eminem)
Artist: Weird Al Yankovic
LP: Poodle Hat
Yr: 2014
Song 9: All Fired Up
Artist: Pat Benatar
LP: Ultimate Collection
Yr: 2017
Song 10: All Fired Up (Pat Benatar Cover)
Artist: Andreea Munteanu
LP:
Yr: 2024
Song 11: Kid Charlemagne [Live]
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!
Yr: 2018
Song 12: We Can Work It Out
Artist: Stevie Wonder
LP: The Complete Stevie Wonder
Yr: 2020
Song 13: Rock The Nation
Artist: Montrose
LP: Montrose
Yr: 1973
Song 14: So Long Goodbye
Artist: Lord Huron
LP: Long Lost
Yr: 2021
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 