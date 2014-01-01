Sonic Café, Calling America, but ahh nobody seems to be home. That’s the Electric Light Orchestra kicking off another smokin’ hot episode of the Sonic Café. I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 462. This time the Sonic Café presents the humor of Adam Carolla in a bit he calls rich man, poor man. Funny stuff. Our music mix is pulled from 56 years that includes the 13th Floor Elevators, a psychedelic rock band from the sixties that had the talent to make it big. We’ll play they’re take on Everybody Needs Somebody to Love from 1968. Also music from the Muffs, an all girl band from LA, plus Social Distortion, The Band, Weird Al, Steely Dan and many more, Then in the second half of the show the Sonic Café gets All Fired Up with another Sonic Café Twin with the Pat Benatar original followed by Andrea Munteanu’s 2024 cover of the song . All that plus some other neat stuff along the way, in another hour of eclectic radio, that’s fun, from way out here in the Pacific Northwest. So let’s dive The band is Velvet Rush, the tune is Euphnonia, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Calling America Artist: Electric Light Orchestra LP: Balance of Power Yr: 1986 Song 2: Euphonia Artist: Velvet Rush LP: Euphonia Yr: 2024 Song 3: Everybody Needs Somebody to Love Artist: The 13th Floor Elevators LP: Yr: 1968 Song 4: Rich Man/ Poor Man Artist: Adam Carolla LP: Dry Bar Comedy Yr. 2024 Song 5: Diamond In The Rough Artist: Social Distortion LP: Hard Times and Nursery Ryhmes Yr: 2014 Song 6: Kids in America Artist: The Muffs LP: Hamburger Yr: 2014 Song 7: [I Don't Want To] Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes Artist: The Band LP: Rock Of Ages Year: 2016 Song 8: Couch Potato (Parody of "Lose Yourself" by Eminem) Artist: Weird Al Yankovic LP: Poodle Hat Yr: 2014 Song 9: All Fired Up Artist: Pat Benatar LP: Ultimate Collection Yr: 2017 Song 10: All Fired Up (Pat Benatar Cover) Artist: Andreea Munteanu LP: Yr: 2024 Song 11: Kid Charlemagne [Live] Artist: Steely Dan LP: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! Yr: 2018 Song 12: We Can Work It Out Artist: Stevie Wonder LP: The Complete Stevie Wonder Yr: 2020 Song 13: Rock The Nation Artist: Montrose LP: Montrose Yr: 1973 Song 14: So Long Goodbye Artist: Lord Huron LP: Long Lost Yr: 2021
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
