Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Laila Al-Arian
 Contact Contributor
Dec. 12, 2025, midnight
On June 13th, 2024, Israel and the United States launched a 12-day war on Iran. Al-Jazeera’s Fault Lines series executive producer Laila Al-Arian joins hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about their latest documentaries: Target Tehran about the human cost of Israel’s attacks on Iran, as well as The Disappearance of Dr. Abu Safiya, about the pediatrician in northern Gaza abducted by the IDF. They also discuss how Western media and politicians continue to minimize or ignore the ongoing genocide.

On the Resistance Report, the Electronic Intifada’s Jon Elmer covers confrontations against the IDF’s Five Stones operation in the West Bank with locally manufactured Carlo pistols, grenades and IEDs as Israeli demolitions target the northern refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams.

And we hear about how daily life in Gaza means finding water, paying $10 for an onion at the market and getting together with the friends who remain.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Dec. 12, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
16 Download File...
 