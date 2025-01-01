Summary: This collection of words, testimonies, and scripts is not simply a broadcast—it is a record of truth. Today we traced the crimes of settlers in the West Bank, the genocide unfolding in Gaza, and the silence of governments that enable Israel’s destruction. We named Zionism for what it is: an ideology of erasure, a system of violence that has brought misery and insecurity to millions.



We remembered the fallen children like Hind Rajab, doctors who healed under fire, journalists who carried the truth, activists who gave their lives, and allies aboard the Freedom Flotilla. We honored the voices of conscience across the globe, from students in American universities to Jewish thinkers who dismantled Zionist myths, to everyday workers who marched in solidarity.



We spoke of resistance: resistance in olive trees, in sand, in memory, in testimony. Resistance in refusing silence, in exposing lies, in carrying forward the flame of justice. And we named the enablers—the Western powers whose weapons, money, and silence sustain apartheid.



This is not polite avoidance. This is bold testimony. It is urgent truth‑telling. It is unapologetic solidarity. The struggle for Palestine is not confined to one land, one people, or one moment. It is shared. It is global. And it is sacred.



Stay with us.

This is This Week in Palestine.

And this is where the silence ends.