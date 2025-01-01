The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Week In Palestine
TWIP-251214 Palestine: Naming the Violence, Honoring the Resistance, Exposing the Enablers
Weekly Program
Host and Narrator: Abby Masri
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)
Dec. 14, 2025, midnight
This collection of words, testimonies, and scripts is not simply a broadcast—it is a record of truth. Today we traced the crimes of settlers in the West Bank, the genocide unfolding in Gaza, and the silence of governments that enable Israel’s destruction. We named Zionism for what it is: an ideology of erasure, a system of violence that has brought misery and insecurity to millions.

We remembered the fallen children like Hind Rajab, doctors who healed under fire, journalists who carried the truth, activists who gave their lives, and allies aboard the Freedom Flotilla. We honored the voices of conscience across the globe, from students in American universities to Jewish thinkers who dismantled Zionist myths, to everyday workers who marched in solidarity.

We spoke of resistance: resistance in olive trees, in sand, in memory, in testimony. Resistance in refusing silence, in exposing lies, in carrying forward the flame of justice. And we named the enablers—the Western powers whose weapons, money, and silence sustain apartheid.

This is not polite avoidance. This is bold testimony. It is urgent truth‑telling. It is unapologetic solidarity. The struggle for Palestine is not confined to one land, one people, or one moment. It is shared. It is global. And it is sacred.

Stay with us.
This is This Week in Palestine.
And this is where the silence ends.
Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Sofia Rose Wolman, Juliet Salameh Olivier, Dr. Rana Awwad, Dr. Bethany Marks, Professor Yara Rashed Tahani Abu Mosa, Reynad Alghool, and editor Mohammed Alghool

Dec. 14, 2025
Boston, Dorchester, Newton, and elsewhere.
