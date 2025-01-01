The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
a hidden control knob
Weekly Program
Zachary Kaufman, Richard Williams
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Dec. 14, 2025, midnight
Scientists find a control knob for climate feedbacks in the Southern Ocean. Two experts with years of research and publications: Dr. Zach Kaufman at Scripps Institute in San Diego, and Professor Richard Williams, University of Liverpool. The Southern Ocean stores most heat and almost half the carbon we add to the atmosphere. We would be cooked without it.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Song "Bottom of the World" Lyrics Alex Smith, music AI, Creative Commons License
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:46 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.

