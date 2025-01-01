Scientists find a control knob for climate feedbacks in the Southern Ocean. Two experts with years of research and publications: Dr. Zach Kaufman at Scripps Institute in San Diego, and Professor Richard Williams, University of Liverpool. The Southern Ocean stores most heat and almost half the carbon we add to the atmosphere. We would be cooked without it.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Song "Bottom of the World" Lyrics Alex Smith, music AI, Creative Commons License
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 28:46 for stations needing to insert ID or announcements.