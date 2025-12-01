Summary: Tonight I’m paying tribute to the martyred Palestinian poet and educator Refaat Alareer. Two years ago, on December 6 2023, the forces of the Zionist occupation murdered Refaat in an attempt to steal his voice. As if a missile could silence a poet and erase his words. Two years on, that voice is as strong as ever. Immortal. I’ll be reading an article he wrote called “Narrating Palestine” and I’m also going to be performing some of his poems.