Program Information
Back in the USSR
Siegfried Barazov and Refaat Alareer
Dec. 14, 2025, midnight
Tonight I’m paying tribute to the martyred Palestinian poet and educator Refaat Alareer. Two years ago, on December 6 2023, the forces of the Zionist occupation murdered Refaat in an attempt to steal his voice. As if a missile could silence a poet and erase his words. Two years on, that voice is as strong as ever. Immortal. I’ll be reading an article he wrote called “Narrating Palestine” and I’m also going to be performing some of his poems.
Refaat Alareer: If I Must Die, Poetry and Prose (2024)
Willie Dunn "I Pity the Country"
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2025/12/refaat-alareer-tribute.html

