Summary: Khadija Mohamed is a now-31-year-old nurse, who in 2019 inspired and co-founded a massive project in Kenya known as Red Splash. It holds blood-donor recruitment festivals designed to attract youth, screens and educates potential donors, and has an online app to connect nearby donors with patients of the same blood type. By providing the free blood to which patients are entitled, Red Splash has also put blood brokers and their cartels out of business. Red Splash has over 500 volunteers, and without any funding has already brought in more than 25,000 units of blood. Each unit is enough for three patients. They are hoping to expand and some day have their own mobile blood collection unit and blood bank.