WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Red Splash is both an app and a movement
Khadija Mohamed, nurse practicing in Mombasa and leading founder of Red Splash
Dec. 15, 2025
Khadija Mohamed is a now-31-year-old nurse, who in 2019 inspired and co-founded a massive project in Kenya known as Red Splash. It holds blood-donor recruitment festivals designed to attract youth, screens and educates potential donors, and has an online app to connect nearby donors with patients of the same blood type. By providing the free blood to which patients are entitled, Red Splash has also put blood brokers and their cartels out of business. Red Splash has over 500 volunteers, and without any funding has already brought in more than 25,000 units of blood. Each unit is enough for three patients. They are hoping to expand and some day have their own mobile blood collection unit and blood bank.
Interview by Diana Wanyonyi; WINGS series producer, Frieda Werden
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio around the world since 1986. Contact: wings@wings.org

Mombasa, Kenya; BC, Canada
