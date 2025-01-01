The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Voices of the Community
Highlights Part 3 from our Covid-19 Special Series
13
Kevin Adler, Shannon Eizenga, Mary Kate Bacalao, Marc Slater, Ceci Ferber, Jen Roy, Ray, Jennifer Friedenbach, Quiver Watts, Sally Hindman, Wendy Click, Janet Williams, Joe Wilson, Alan Guttirez, Beth Stokes, Jugal Patel, Dr. Jiayang Zhao, Heather Hays
 Voices of the Community  Contact Contributor
Dec. 15, 2025, midnight
This special episode explores how San Francisco nonprofits pivoted during COVID-19 to serve unhoused neighbors.
Host: George Koster
Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada
Guest: Kevin Adler, Shannon Eizenga, Mary Kate Bacalao, Marc Slater, Ceci Ferber, Jen Roy, Ray, Jennifer Friedenbach, Quiver Watts, Sally Hindman, Wendy Click, Janet Williams, Joe Wilson, Alan Guttirez, Beth Stokes, Jugal Patel, Dr. Jiayang Zhao, Heather Hays
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
This COVID-19 special series episode amplifies the voices of those serving San Francisco's unhoused community. Impactful moments include the realization that housing is healthcare, the "digital divide" locking families out of education, and the creation of virtual buddy systems to fight isolation.

Download Program Podcast
00:00:00 1 Dec. 15, 2025
  View Script
    
 00:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 