Highlights Part 3 from our Covid-19 Special Series
13
Kevin Adler, Shannon Eizenga, Mary Kate Bacalao, Marc Slater, Ceci Ferber, Jen Roy, Ray, Jennifer Friedenbach, Quiver Watts, Sally Hindman, Wendy Click, Janet Williams, Joe Wilson, Alan Guttirez, Beth Stokes, Jugal Patel, Dr. Jiayang Zhao, Heather Hays
This special episode explores how San Francisco nonprofits pivoted during COVID-19 to serve unhoused neighbors.
Host: George Koster Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada Guest: Kevin Adler, Shannon Eizenga, Mary Kate Bacalao, Marc Slater, Ceci Ferber, Jen Roy, Ray, Jennifer Friedenbach, Quiver Watts, Sally Hindman, Wendy Click, Janet Williams, Joe Wilson, Alan Guttirez, Beth Stokes, Jugal Patel, Dr. Jiayang Zhao, Heather Hays Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance
This COVID-19 special series episode amplifies the voices of those serving San Francisco's unhoused community. Impactful moments include the realization that housing is healthcare, the "digital divide" locking families out of education, and the creation of virtual buddy systems to fight isolation.