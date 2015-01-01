The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
Great Tape 2015
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
Dec. 16, 2025, midnight
First aired January 1, 2015
1. Breathin - Constant Deviants
2 Right Back - Slum Village ft. De La Soul
3. Hit the nail - Moka Only
4. Tapes - Jazz Spastiks & Rebels To The Grain
5. Think Twice - Four Owls
6. Piece Of Mind - Joey Bada$$
7. Time To Shine - Phaizrok
8. Welcome to the Cypher - Sharky ft. Black Diamond and Fraction
9. First Stone - Verb T & Illinformed
10. This Iz Tha Time - First Division
11. Back - Shades Of Culture
12. Perfect Game - Illa J
13. Breathe Easy - Relic
14. Ain't Hard To Tell - Chris Rivers
15. Cyclical - Pseudo Slang
16. Good Foot - Solar-C
17. Artistry - AKD & Deepstar ft. Masta Ace
18. Explosives - Potatohead People ft. Illa J and Moka Only
19. This Microphone - Lee Reed
20. Plcmnt - keeep
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.

00:58:56 1 Dec. 30, 2015
Hamilton Ontario, Canada
