Summary: First aired January 1, 2015

1. Breathin - Constant Deviants

2 Right Back - Slum Village ft. De La Soul

3. Hit the nail - Moka Only

4. Tapes - Jazz Spastiks & Rebels To The Grain

5. Think Twice - Four Owls

6. Piece Of Mind - Joey Bada$$

7. Time To Shine - Phaizrok

8. Welcome to the Cypher - Sharky ft. Black Diamond and Fraction

9. First Stone - Verb T & Illinformed

10. This Iz Tha Time - First Division

11. Back - Shades Of Culture

12. Perfect Game - Illa J

13. Breathe Easy - Relic

14. Ain't Hard To Tell - Chris Rivers

15. Cyclical - Pseudo Slang

16. Good Foot - Solar-C

17. Artistry - AKD & Deepstar ft. Masta Ace

18. Explosives - Potatohead People ft. Illa J and Moka Only

19. This Microphone - Lee Reed

20. Plcmnt - keeep

