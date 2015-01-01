First aired January 1, 2015 1. Breathin - Constant Deviants 2 Right Back - Slum Village ft. De La Soul 3. Hit the nail - Moka Only 4. Tapes - Jazz Spastiks & Rebels To The Grain 5. Think Twice - Four Owls 6. Piece Of Mind - Joey Bada$$ 7. Time To Shine - Phaizrok 8. Welcome to the Cypher - Sharky ft. Black Diamond and Fraction 9. First Stone - Verb T & Illinformed 10. This Iz Tha Time - First Division 11. Back - Shades Of Culture 12. Perfect Game - Illa J 13. Breathe Easy - Relic 14. Ain't Hard To Tell - Chris Rivers 15. Cyclical - Pseudo Slang 16. Good Foot - Solar-C 17. Artistry - AKD & Deepstar ft. Masta Ace 18. Explosives - Potatohead People ft. Illa J and Moka Only 19. This Microphone - Lee Reed 20. Plcmnt - keeep
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. If you are interested in syndicated (or are playing this show one time for a fill-in slot), please contact the creator.