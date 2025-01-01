The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine wk of12-15-25
Weekly Program
Joshua Merritt, Evey Rothwell, RET. Cameo: Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Dec. 16, 2025, midnight
Portland’s queer poets shine at Slamlandia; this week’s “Rainbow Rewind” celebrates mid-December queer icon birthdays and key events; Kazakhstan delays its “no promo homo” bill for Senate study, Egypt and Iran red card Seattle’s World Cup Pride Match, Budapest’s Mayor is proud to be charged for allowing Pride to parade, Arlington, Texas axes its LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections, and transgender Admiral Rachel Levine Is deadnamed in the Health and Human Services portrait gallery.
Those stories and more this week, when you choose “This Way Out.”
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “Rainbow Rewind” written and hosted by Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor and produced by Brian DeShazor, with thanks for the Mead audio to the Pacifica Radio Archives. Queer poetry feature produced by Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Johnny Mathis; from the “Portlandia “ TV show; Mystique.
In our 38th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!
Now more than ever, your financial support of our U.S. 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit will help keep us in ears around the world! (and we’ll acknowledge your 3-figures-or-more gift on the air if you wish.)
By check:
Overnight Productions, (Inc.) / This Way Out
P.O. Box 1065, Los Angeles, CA 90078 USA
Online:
This Way Out DONATE
[www.thiswayout.org]
Thank you!

