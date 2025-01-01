The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Sam Abuelsamid
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Dec. 16, 2025, midnight
If you haven’t yet personally witnessed the very odd feeling of driving up to a four-way stop sign only to realize that the vehicle across the street from you has no driver behind the wheel, chances are you will soon enough. Like it or not, autonomous vehicles are coming, and this week on Sea Change Radio we are speaking with Samuel Abuelsamid, an expert on self-driving technology. We take a look back at the evolution of autonomous vehicles, examine the purported “full self-driving mode” offered by Tesla, and discuss some of the sustainability issues surrounding this technology.
Track: Drive My Car
Artist: Soulive
Album: Rubber Soulive
Label: Royal Family Records
Year: 2010

Track: Traffic Jam
Artist: James Taylor
Album: JT
Label: Columbia
Year: 1977

Track: Long May You Run
Artist: The Stills-Young Band
Album: Long May You Run
Label: Reprise
Year: 1976

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Dec. 16, 2025
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 7 Download File...
 