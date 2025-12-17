The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: December 17, 2025
Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works; John Gartner, PHd, psychotherapist, author and founder of the group Duty to Warn; Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate student who was arrested by ICE in March 2025.
Dec. 17, 2025, midnight
Expiring ACA Subsidies Accelerate America's Healthcare Disaster and 51,000 Preventable Deaths; John Gartner, PHd, psychotherapist, author and founder of the group Duty to Warn; Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate student who was arrested by ICE in March 2025.

