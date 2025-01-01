The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Cal Koat - host
Dec. 18, 2025, midnight
Whether you're circling the lot or parking it on the couch, spend an hour of the holidays with the best music in the world. We welcome latecomers with fresh spins to round out 2025 from Ilhan Ersahin's Istanbul Sessions, more new Balkin Taskim from Bucharest, the Persian Kamauncheh spike fiddle plugged in by Merhnam Rastergari and Altin Gun tease 2026 with a brand new single. Park it here. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Ilhan Ersahin's Istanbul Sessions - Asmali
Merhnam Rastergari - Velveleh
Alex Cuba - Tiempo Para Vivir CANCON
Raj Ramayya - Long Gone Guru CANCON
Balkan Taksim - Mokra Gora
Mery, Mercy Me (The Ecology)
Altin Gun - Neredesin
Antibalas - Oasis
Venezonix - Tamborera (feat. Vielka Prieto)
Mauricio Fleury - Banhado
Bombino - Darfuq
Lance Ferguson - Caveman Boogie

59:58

00:59:58 1 Dec. 18, 2025
Vancouver, BC, Canada
