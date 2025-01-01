Summary: Whether you're circling the lot or parking it on the couch, spend an hour of the holidays with the best music in the world. We welcome latecomers with fresh spins to round out 2025 from Ilhan Ersahin's Istanbul Sessions, more new Balkin Taskim from Bucharest, the Persian Kamauncheh spike fiddle plugged in by Merhnam Rastergari and Altin Gun tease 2026 with a brand new single. Park it here. World Beat Canada Radio!